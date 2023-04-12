Here’s how to get to Paradise:
From U.S. 19 in Crystal River, turn onto West Ozello Trail and follow the curvy road until you cross three bridges.
That takes you to the island community of Ozello. Or as the residents call it, “Paradise.”
Recently, the Ozello Writers Guild published a book, “Three Bridges to Paradise,” a compilation of stories about Ozello.
“It’s a very diverse book because we had so many people contributing stories and different historical perspectives,” said guild member Abigail Morrison.
Linda Florea added, “So many voices, and all different and unique.”
Proceeds from the book go to the Ozello Civic Association to benefit the local charities they support.
The idea for the book started with a historical talk guild member Kathy MacRae Foulk gave about the DeBusk family, a longtime Ozello island family.
That caught the attention of guild member Dave Ferneding, who had been a part of creating a book about Key West years ago. He presented the idea of doing something similar for a book about Ozello to guild member Jane Vandenbergh, and it grew from there.
Ferneding is the book's publisher.
As a group, guild members held meetings at the Ozello Island Outpost, a popular meeting place for islanders. As they started writing stories, they would meet and read them to each other and offer critiques.
They also put a call out to other writers in the area or to people who had stories to tell.
“When we started, I thought it would be more of a creative writing experience, more fiction,” Vandenbergh said. “But as people started submitting, we saw that it was more about people’s memories.”
Some of the writers went and listened to people's stories and then retold the stories for the book.
The book is divided into sections: autobiographies; local characters; history; activities, sports and adventure — things to do in Ozello and the Nature Coast — and poetry and songs.
The one story that made most of the guild members cry is “Paradise Found,” a story written by Vandenbergh about her first trip to Ozello and a conversation with an elderly gentleman, “Mr. Bill,” at the Island Outpost tiki bar.
You’ll have to read it to see why it brought tears.
Other stories in the book include one about the island peacocks, several love stories, fishing stories and one about a “monster in the boat.”
Ozello is known for its quirky characters, so there’s a story about local legend Luke, one about the “bee man,” Scarlet Begonia, the “saltwater cowboy” and a beloved Renaissance man, Harpo Leech.
To make this truly a community collaboration, the cover art, a photo of a sunrise for the front cover and a sunset for the back cover, was chosen by a contest. Out of 40 contest entries, the winner was Ozello resident Marcia Chestnut.
The book also contains 10 pages of local artwork and photos distributed throughout the book.
Now the marketing of the book begins.
The writers group plans to set up book talks/book sales at the local libraries and have booths at local fairs and events, including Crystal River’s centennial celebration events.
Currently, copies of “Three Bridges to Paradise” are available for purchase at these locations:
• Ozello Island Outpost, 14231 W Ozello Trail, Crystal River, FL 34429
• Fintastic Treasures, 14014 W Ozello Trail, Crystal River, FL 34429
• Ms. Fins Oarhouse, 2130 S Waterman Drive, Crystal River, FL 34429
Also, books are available through the Ozello Civic Association, at 14095 W Ozello Trail, Crystal River, FL 34429.
People can stop by after the monthly meeting on the second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.
They are in the process of getting the book on Amazon.com for online sales.
"We are hiring a marketing person and the book will soon be found at many shops in Crystal River and Homosassa," said guild member Cindy Hosch. "We are also working on a Facebook page and website."
For more information, leave a message on the Ozello Writers Guild Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/3hjsnm95