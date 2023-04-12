Ozello book

Ozello is a quiet, sleepy fishing village along the central coastline of Citrus County.

Here’s how to get to Paradise:

From U.S. 19 in Crystal River, turn onto West Ozello Trail and follow the curvy road until you cross three bridges.

Ozello Writers Guild

The Ozello Writers Guild recently published the book "Three Bridges to Paradise," a compilation of stories about life in the island community.

Members include, from left: Kathy MacRae Foulk, Jane Vandenbergh, Linda Florea, Abigail Morrison, Cindy Hosch and Dave Ferneding.
Homeowners throughout Ozello decorate bikes in their yards annually with different themes. This nautical theme represents Ozello for many.
Wildlife abounds throughout Ozello. This osprey flies away with a meal on a sunny afternoon.
Paddlers make their way under the causeway in Ozello as they head out for a morning of fishing. Kayak fishing has become a wildly popular trend in the angling community in recent years and Ozello is a popular destination for kayak angling.
Kayak fishing is a popular way many experience Ozello. The shallow-draft craft make perfect tools to explore the salwater environment that surrounds Ozello.

