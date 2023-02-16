Opponents of a new RV-campground in Ozello won the first round Thursday in their battle to stop a developer from changing the land-use designation on a 16-acre waterfront parcel off South Fishcreek Point.

Clark A. Stillwell addresses the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission on Thursday morning, Feb. 16, on behalf of clients proposing to build an RV-camping resort in Ozello.

The Citrus County Planning and Development Commission (PDC) voted 5-2 to recommend denial to Sunshine RV Campground LLC’s request to alter the zoning and land use classification to a more intense category.

The Citrus County Planning and Development Commission listens to attorney Clark A. Stillwell on Thursday morning, Feb. 16. Stillwell represents those proposing to build an upscale “glamping” resort in Ozello.
Susie Broadwell, who lives on South Fishcreek Point in Ozello, looks closely at a monitor Thursday morning during a Citrus County Planning and Development Commission meeting. The proposed Fishcreek Glampground, a high-end “glamping” and RV park, has been met with consternation from many Ozello residents who are concerned how a resort will impact the small community. Voices from both sides of the issue expressed their feelings during the meeting.

