The Citrus County Planning and Development Commission listens to attorney Clark A. Stillwell on Thursday morning, Feb. 16. Stillwell represents those proposing to build an upscale “glamping” resort in Ozello.
Susie Broadwell, who lives on South Fishcreek Point in Ozello, looks closely at a monitor Thursday morning during a Citrus County Planning and Development Commission meeting. The proposed Fishcreek Glampground, a high-end “glamping” and RV park, has been met with consternation from many Ozello residents who are concerned how a resort will impact the small community. Voices from both sides of the issue expressed their feelings during the meeting.
Opponents of a new RV-campground in Ozello won the first round Thursday in their battle to stop a developer from changing the land-use designation on a 16-acre waterfront parcel off South Fishcreek Point.
The Citrus County Planning and Development Commission (PDC) voted 5-2 to recommend denial to Sunshine RV Campground LLC’s request to alter the zoning and land use classification to a more intense category.
Round two will take place in a month when county commissioners review the request. They can support or overturn the PDC’s recommendation.
But for now, Ozello resident Louise Eastty was basking in the victory.
“I’m optimistic,” she told the Chronicle after the meeting. “I have to be.”
Ozello residents packed the meeting room inside the Lecanto Government Building. Some carried “no rezoning” signs and wore white “Save the Nature Coast” T-shirts. Some folks were directed to an overfill room to hear the proceedings
Many of them told commissioners that the proposed development, called Fishcreek Glampground & Ramp, would change the character of the pristine fishing community.
The application calls for up to 37 RV sites, 23 glamping (luxury camping) areas and five traditional camping sites. Amenities include a store, tiki hut, kayak launch, garden boat trailer parking, pool and pool house.
Planning Commissioner Michael Facemyer said he drove down some of the roads in the area leading to the proposed development and had a hard time navigating them in his mid-size SUV, let alone an RV.
“The infrastructure is not there to support this project,” he said.
But Chairwoman Stacey Worthington said she believed proof of compatibility with the neighborhood was established.
“I think with the proper conditions this would be a valuable property in our county,” she said.
Attorney Clark Stillwell, representing the applicant, said the proposed site now only has a members-only boat ramp. But at one time, he said, there was an RV park on the property and nobody objected.
A handful of folks spoke in support of the glampground, saying it would boost the economy, create jobs and be a positive improvement to the property.
Citrus County Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Josh Wooten said this is exactly the kind of eco-development needed here and would provide much-needed amenities for tourists.
“We have scallopers come here but leave because there is no lodging,” he said.
Several residents presented a litany of reasons why they oppose it: wetland destruction, increased RV traffic on narrow roads, incompatibility with the area and public safety and welfare.
Resident Michael Aiello said the development would back up to his property. He said he bought his property with the understanding the current zoning would stay the same.
Now, he said, he will have to put up with parties, loudspeakers and litter – destroying the pristine area.
“My property will be negatively impacted,” he said.
Resident Gene Strickland said the change in zoning intensity is not right for the area.