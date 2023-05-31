County commissioners were scheduled to hear a proposal for the controversial Sunshine RV-Fishcreek Glampground in June but it has been postponed until Aug. 22 at the request of Inverness attorney Clark Stillwell.

This comes two weeks after the county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) voted 6-1 to recommend denial to a developer’s rezoning request to build the facility on 16 acres off Fishcreek Road in Ozello.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.