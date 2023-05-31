County commissioners were scheduled to hear a proposal for the controversial Sunshine RV-Fishcreek Glampground in June but it has been postponed until Aug. 22 at the request of Inverness attorney Clark Stillwell.
This comes two weeks after the county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) voted 6-1 to recommend denial to a developer’s rezoning request to build the facility on 16 acres off Fishcreek Road in Ozello.
At that meeting, Stillwell, representing the applicant, introduced a less-intensive use for the property, including the elimination of many of the outbuildings, including a pavilion and tiki hut.
He also toned down the intensity to 32 RV lots, 16 luxury camping areas (or glampsites) and 20 traditional sites.
But the revised plan still didn’t sit well with residents, who packed the meeting and aired their concerns. Among other things, they fear wetland destruction, road congestion from RVs, noise and declining property values.
Even with Stillwell’s assurance to the PDC that the proposed use is appropriate for the area, will not harm wetlands and meets county regulations, the board denied the plan.
All except PDC chairwoman Worthington, who supported the RV application, calling it a low-density eco-tourism opportunity for the county.
PDC member James Roys summed up the consensus of the board: “Great project, wrong place.”
County commissioners, the last word on zoning matters, were scheduled to consider the plan June 20 but that is off the table.
It is now scheduled for 5:01 p.m. Aug. 22 inside county commissioners’ chambers at the Citrus County Courthouse at 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
The Chronicle could not reach Stillwell for further comment.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.