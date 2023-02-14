People who drive down Ozello Trail and its back roads know how twisty and narrow they are.
It’s hard enough sometimes for a larger vehicle to pass another without some effort.
Now imagine a Class A motorhome — which can be as wide as 45 feet — traveling down those roads as they reach their home base off the end of Fishcreek Point. Imagine 37 of these juggernauts and you will know why Ozello residents are upset over a developer’s application to build an RV park-campground off Fishcreek.
Resident Barry Schwartz calls it a recipe for disaster.
“We can’t see (them) navigating those roads on an almost-daily basis without disrupting the quality of life and being safe,” Schwartz said.
Plus, he said, the proposed campground would be “out of character with the neighborhood.”
Schwartz said the majority of residents feel the same and plan to let their voice be heard when the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission (PDC) meets Thursday to hear a request from Sunshine RV Campground LLC to change the current land use designation and zoning on a 16-acre parcel of land on South Fishcreek Point.
The proposed Fishcreek Glampground & Ramp would consist of 37 RV sites, 23 glamping (luxury campsites) and five traditional camping sites.
The application calls for a store, tiki hut, kayak launch, garden boat trailer parking, pool and pool house, dog park, laundry buildings and a new pavilion.
To make this project work, the applicant would need to change the future land use map on the 16-acre property from CL (low-intensity coastal and lakes district) to RVP (RV park and campground district).
It would also need a zoning change to one that allows RVs and a campground with a planned unit development.
Resident Robert Evans said he cannot imagine the county would go along with that.
“I’m wondering how the county can allow this because it’s such a major change,” Evans said.
Plus, the property is adjacent to a state-protected 25,000-acre aquatic preserve and prone to flooding, he said.
“The property was never designated as an RV site,” resident Peter Vandenbergh said. “It’s zoned for mobile homes. “It’s a residential neighborhood so in order to bring RVs in they have to go through three residential streets.”
People walk dogs on those streets. Kids ride bikes. It would be unsafe, he said.
Ozello is “Old Florida," he added, and people come there to experience a way of life that is disappearing.
Vandenbergh’s advice to planning commissioners on Thursday: “Make wise choices based on people who understand the area for what it is and what it should be.”
Vandenbergh said a large number of Ozello residents will show up Thursday to air their concerns.
The Planning and Development Commission meets at 9 a.m. in room 166 of the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path.