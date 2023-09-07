Ozello recovery

Krickett Sasser carries debris from her home to a waiting cart to be placed in a dumpster Wednesday morning, Sept. 6, outside her Ozello home. Sasser worked through the morning with a positive spirit. "I'm a combat veteran. I've been through worse than this," the Army vet said.

Following a strong storm surge from Hurricane Idalia last week, many homeowners in Ozello, and other low-lying coastal communities, are working to put their homes and lives back together.

One such family, the Sassers in Ozello, spent much of Wednesday moving wallboard, plywood, furniture and other storm-related debris into a dumpster in their front yard. 

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Ozello recovery

Ko Sasser, right, and her mother, Krickett Sasser, remove wallboard, insulation and other debris from the first-floor portion of their Ozello home Wednesday, Sept. 6. The storm surge from Hurricane Idalia flooded much of Ozello, causing similar damage to many structures.
Ozello recovery

Miley, the "Seven Mile Manatee," greets those passing by the Sasser home Wednesday, Sept. 6. A homemade sign encourages residents to persevere following the recent natural disaster. Ko and Krickett Sasser place debris into a dumpster outside their two-story home.
Ozello recovery

Krickett Sasser and daughter Ko load a dumpster with debris Wednesday, Sept. 6. The debris is from their Ozello home that was flooded during Hurricane Idalia.

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com

Tags