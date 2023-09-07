Krickett Sasser carries debris from her home to a waiting cart to be placed in a dumpster Wednesday morning, Sept. 6, outside her Ozello home. Sasser worked through the morning with a positive spirit. "I'm a combat veteran. I've been through worse than this," the Army vet said.
Ko Sasser, right, and her mother, Krickett Sasser, remove wallboard, insulation and other debris from the first-floor portion of their Ozello home Wednesday, Sept. 6. The storm surge from Hurricane Idalia flooded much of Ozello, causing similar damage to many structures.
Miley, the "Seven Mile Manatee," greets those passing by the Sasser home Wednesday, Sept. 6. A homemade sign encourages residents to persevere following the recent natural disaster. Ko and Krickett Sasser place debris into a dumpster outside their two-story home.