This year, members of the Ozello Civic Association chose kids, veterans and animals — and three local nonprofit organizations that work with them — as recipients of the proceeds of their annual fundraising efforts.
The group hosts a popular fundraising arts, crafts and blue crab festival each year, and now they have a book, “Three Bridges to Paradise,” and the proceeds from its sales will go toward their charitable giving.
“It’s an honor for us to do this,” said Abigail Morrison, the civic association’s charity chairwoman. “There’s so many good organizations and so much help out there that’s available, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In the past they’ve donated to The Sanctuary, Precious Paws, the Family Resource Center, the county’s “pet meals on wheels,” Citrus County Foundation for Animal Protection, Jessie’s Place, SOS food pantry, veterans groups and more.
Morrison said they like to choose groups that work with kids, animals and veterans.
On Tuesday, representatives from Cayla’s Coats, the Citrus County Veterans Foundation and New Life Service Dogs were each given a check for $1,200 to help their organizations do what they do.
Cayla’s Coats started after the drowning death of Cayla Barnes in 2010. Her parents, Jessica and Sean Barnes, have since made it their mission to use their tragedy to educate about and advocate for water safety.
“This money (from the Ozello Civic Association) will go for life jackets for our loaner stations and for swim lessons,” Jessica Barnes said Tuesday.
Curt Ebitz from the Veterans Foundation said the $1,200 donation will be used to help honorably discharged veterans and their families.
“We focus on keeping people in their homes,” Ebitz said. “We help with rent or mortgage payments, car payments and car repairs so people can get to work so they won’t get behind on their rent.
“We do this because it’s better to keep someone in their home than to have them be evicted and homeless.”
The third organization, New Life Medical Service Dogs, seeks to “empower people with disabilities to become highly skilled service dog handlers who have access to a safe and inclusive community,” as their website states.
Merlyn Lewis, New Life president and trainer, said the money they received will go toward care and training for the dogs.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.