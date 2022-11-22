Get out and walk off some Thanksgiving pounds at the 16th annual Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 14095 W. Ozello Trail, 6.2 miles down the trail off U. S. 19 in Crystal River. Parking is free.
It’s a popular show with no entrance fee, but they do accept donations for their local charities and scholarships. This yearly festival is presented by the Ozello Civic Association with proceeds going to local charities.
In the past, they’ve donated funds to Precious Paws, Children’s Advocacy Center, The Sanctuary, Pet Meals on Wheels, CCFAP, veterans' groups, the Family Resource Center, Jesse’s Place and more, and have bought turkeys for the SOS Food Bank. They donate yearly to their annual Education Scholarship Fund to support graduates with ties to Ozello to pursue college or trade schools and they donate to Toys For Tots.
Approximately 50 booths will be displayed with unique artists and crafters, plus three food vendors from the Ozello area.
There will be a variety of arts and crafts on display; for example, wood turned items such as bowls, platters, etc., striking metal art, handmade men’s leather belts, lovely wind chimes, tasty jams and jellies, beautiful copper wire medallions, candles made from coconut wax, numerous plants, infused vinegar salsa, homemade fudge, quilts and quilted items and more. A nonprofit bird rescue called PERCHE will be on hand for education.
Ozello restaurants on hand to provide food are Backwater Fins, The Island Outpost and Peck’s Old Port Cove. Water and lemonade will also be available for sale.
This is a Citrus County Chronicle-sponsored event. Please, no pets.