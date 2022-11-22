CC Ozello arts festival file photo

In this Chronicle file photo, Fred Conway of Crystal River feeds Miles, a Congo African gray parrot, after making a donation as Terri Jones, director of PERCH Bird Sanctuary, watches during the Ozello Arts, Crafts and Blue Crab Festival. PERCH will return to the 2022 festival with more rescue birds on Saturday, Nov. 26.

 Chronicle file photo

Get out and walk off some Thanksgiving pounds at the 16th annual Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 14095 W. Ozello Trail, 6.2 miles down the trail off U. S. 19 in Crystal River. Parking is free.

It’s a popular show with no entrance fee, but they do accept donations for their local charities and scholarships. This yearly festival is presented by the Ozello Civic Association with proceeds going to local charities.

