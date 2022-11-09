Friction has developed between the county and the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) over the ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp.
The county believes it owns it. The District says it does. Both say they have paperwork to prove it.
And this battle between the two government entities could ultimately affect the residents of Citrus County who use and enjoy this much-used ramp.
“If the county continues to assert ownership of the boat ramp, and without a partner to manage the property, the District may be forced to temporarily close the campgrounds and boat ramp until the ownership issue is resolved,” SWFWMD Executive Director Brian Armstrong wrote in a letter to County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr.
In his letter to the Board, Anderson told the Board it provided Lyn with documentation in April that includes the property deeds, boundary surveys, aerial depictions, and official records that were used to determine ownership. The report and title commitment show that the District is the fee owner of the property, including the boat ramp. The county has provided neither facts, nor law which would support its claim of ownership.
Anderson said the District’s management agreement expires Nov. 15.
"We have been trying to resolve this matter with County Attorney Denise A. Dymond Lyn for the past six months," Anderson wrote to the Board. "With the rapidly approaching expiration of the County’s management agreement with the District for the Chassahowitzka property, we are running out of time."
Commissioner Scott Carnahan said not only does Citrus County own the Chassahowitzka boat ramp but it has performed all the maintenance of it through the years. The county can back up its claim to ownership, he said.
Michael Molligan, director of Outreach and General Services for SWFWMD, said the county has provided “zero evidence” the boat ramp and adjacent parking lot area is owned by the county and he doesn’t understand why this has suddenly become an issue.
“We’ve had a partnership with the county for 30 years,” Molligan told the Chronicle on Tuesday. “We want to keep the facility operating. That’s all we’re trying to do here.”
The Chassahowitzka River Campground Boat Ramp is at 8600 W. Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa.
Technically freshwater, boaters can navigate down the river with a small boat toward the Gulf and scalloping locations.
Breaking away?
The tone of Anderson's letter did not go down well with county commissioners at their Monday meeting.
“It struck me the wrong way,” said Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, who added it may be time to break with the District and seek another water management authority.
Kinnard said county attorney Denise Lyn has determined the county owns the ramp.
The water district, he said, pulls $2.7 million out of Citrus County annually in millage.
“You would think for that kind of money it should feel more like a partnership and it doesn’t,” Kinnard said.
For example, Kinnard said the District got involved with the seagrass restoration project in King’s Bay and when the grass didn’t grow, “they took their marbles and went home,” rather than try and work with the county on the project.
Kinnard believes the District’s focus is not on Citrus or even Hernando County, but on Pinellas County, where there are more people and more water issues.
Carnahan, whose term ends this month, said he hopes the new commission board pursues breaking away from SWFWMD.
Molligan said boundaries are set by the state legislature and the county would have to ask the state to consider changes.
But Molligan said SWFWMD has no desire to break with Citrus County.
Suwannee bound?
The District covers all or parts of 16 counties, including Citrus. Its job is to manage water resources. In all, there are five water management districts in the state.
Kinnard asked the board to explore pulling out of SWFWMD and joining up with the Suwannee River Water Management District which covers all or part of 15 counties, including Levy.
He said the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is a parent organization of both water districts so Citrus County would still be eligible for grants.
“Despite the extensive information provided by the District proving its ownership of the boat ramp, the county has provided neither facts nor law which would support its claim of ownership,” Armstrong wrote.
Unless Citrus County formally withdraws its asserted ownership, “the District may be forced to close the campgrounds and boat ramp,” he said.
“This is clearly not in the best interests of the citizens of Citrus County, but the District is left with no alternatives if the county continues to press a baseless claim,” Armstrong said.