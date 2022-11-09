Chassahowitzka

Homosassa resident Jodi Lanier checks on her dog Luke in this file image as she shoves her kayak off the beach at the Chassahowitzka River Campground. While Citrus County has been charged with maintaining the well-known area, it's unclear who will maintain the campground and boat ramp area if the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and county cannot soon reach an agreement.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Friction has developed between the county and the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) over the ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp.

The county believes it owns it. The District says it does. Both say they have paperwork to prove it.

The Chassahowitzka River campground and boat ramp are well-known spots for tourists and locals. Citrus County has maintained the area for many years but could soon lose those responsibilities.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.