There are some people who are all in.
They get passionate about an endeavor and slowly become immersed in the mission.
Some of these special people end up making a remarkable impact on the community they serve.
Ginger West is one of those people.
For more than four decades, Ginger has been the passion behind the Family Resource Center. This Citrus County non-profit has morphed from being focused on providing Christmas gifts for foster children to a broader organization that helps the homeless, struggling families and people in need. And yes, they still do an amazing job every Christmas making sure that children in need have gifts under the tree.
After decades of giving to the community, the inevitable has happened. Ginger has severe health problems and has been put under the care of Hospice. Her time is limited.
But in typical Ginger style, she’s not going anywhere until things are in order.
For the record, Ginger is one of the most pig-headed and focused leaders this community has ever had. She has worked for a salary just over the minimum wage and even turned down the last raise her non-profit board wanted to give to her.
She wouldn’t take more money because that would be less Christmas gifts under the tree for needy children.
Think about that for a moment.
In the beginning, Ginger and John West owned a Babcock Furniture Store in Inverness and began the non-profit to help gather gifts for foster kids. But as time went on the Family Resource Center did so much more. The Christmas gift program expanded to help other needy children.
Unfortunately, John died at a young 57. Ginger carried on.
When the epidemic of poor parenting infiltrated our community, it was the Family Resource Center that started free classes for parents who needed help. The courts often referred families in crisis to take the training.
When the homeless surge hit our borders, it was Ginger West who started to provide services.
When a freeze would come to the county, it was Ginger West who helped gather up the families and transport them to emergency centers.
And through it all, the Family Resource Center spent every Christmas season gathering gifts for the children. Because it was the right thing to do.
Now it is time for the community to do the right thing for Ginger.
Ginger currently lives with her granddaughter, a young woman who has developmental disabilities. Through the last few years Ginger has had to stretch her finances to meet the demands of health care services and assist her granddaughter.
She has a debt of a little more than $25,000 on the home. And her granddaughter will have many expenses going forward.
I am going to suggest that for this Christmas season, the caring people of Citrus County should come forward to help Ginger West die in peace. I will write the first check, and I am asking those of you who know Ginger and appreciate what she has done for us, to contribute to this cause.
I am also asking those of you who don’t know Ginger to consider doing the same thing.
Here’s why. Ginger West is an example of exactly what Jesus Christ envisioned as a good human being.
She is not perfect - trust me on that. She once told me off when I made a suggestion about some structural issues within the Family Resource Center.
She is opinionated, pig-headed, strident, passionate and a woman who has made a significant impact on the lives of thousands of people in need in our community.
Her selflessness humbles me.
Ginger West has spent more than 40 years putting the needs of other people ahead of her own needs. I am asking now that the other 157,284 people who call Citrus County home step up and show her that we recognize and appreciate the effort of her life.
Your contribution to the Virginia ‘Ginger’ West Fund can be sent to the Chronicle at 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429. You can also drop contributions off at the Chronicle office or at the Brannen Bank where an Virginia ‘Ginger’ L. West account has been set up.
Christmas was always the season where Ginger West made sure no one was forgotten.
Let’s make sure we don’t forget Ginger West this Christmas season.
Gerry Mulligan was the editor and/or publisher of the Chronicle for 43 years. He retired in 2021 and lives in Crystal River.