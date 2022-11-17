The New Church Without Walls and dozens of volunteers from across Citrus County gathered in the chilly morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds to provide Thanksgiving meals through the Let's Feed Citrus program. Thousands of Citrus Countians will benefit from the effort.

Church Pastor Doug Alexander said more than 1,200 vehicles lined up to receive food that included a choice of a turkey or ham plus fresh fruits and vegetables, drinks and dessert as well as other fixings for a Thanksgiving feast. Some gathered for food had been waiting in their vehicles since 4 a.m.

Brother's Keeper

New Church Without Walls volunteers Jim Harvey, left, and Marco Wilson prepare to hand out some of the many hams given to those receiving food Thursday. Pastor Doug Alexander said he estimates between 1,200-1,300 vehicles passed through the line at the Inverness Fairgrounds to receive food.

Dozens of volunteers with a litany of community organizations assist with food distribution Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Inverness Fairgrounds for the New Church Without Walls Thanksgiving good giveaway. Complete meals with all the fixings were given to those waiting in line.

