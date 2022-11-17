Linda VanAllen places a turkey into the bed of a slowly-moving pickup truck Thursday, Nov. 17, as one of more than 1,200 vehicles passes through a line for free food given by The New Church Without Walls for their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway at the Inverness Fairgrounds. VanAllen, a long-time business leader in the community, gave her feelings about the event, "It's about Thanksgiving. And being able to give thanks for all of our belssings so we can share those with others." Many food items including fresh fruit and vegetables, meats and other staples to make a complete Thanksgiving Day meal were give to those waiting in line, some since 4 a.m. Those receiving food also had a choice of a ham or turkey.
New Church Without Walls volunteers Jim Harvey, left, and Marco Wilson prepare to hand out some of the many hams given to those receiving food Thursday. Pastor Doug Alexander said he estimates between 1,200-1,300 vehicles passed through the line at the Inverness Fairgrounds to receive food.
Dozens of volunteers with a litany of community organizations assist with food distribution Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Inverness Fairgrounds for the New Church Without Walls Thanksgiving good giveaway. Complete meals with all the fixings were given to those waiting in line.
The New Church Without Walls and dozens of volunteers from across Citrus County gathered in the chilly morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds to provide Thanksgiving meals through the Let's Feed Citrus program. Thousands of Citrus Countians will benefit from the effort.
Church Pastor Doug Alexander said more than 1,200 vehicles lined up to receive food that included a choice of a turkey or ham plus fresh fruits and vegetables, drinks and dessert as well as other fixings for a Thanksgiving feast. Some gathered for food had been waiting in their vehicles since 4 a.m.
Alexander spearheads the massive food giveaway with the help of dozens of others who volunteer through a long list of community-service organizations.
As he mingled through the Citrus County Fairgrounds parking lot assisting with traffic direction some passing paused saying, "God Bless you," to thank him and the other volunteers for their assistance.
Food is an important part of Thanksgiving volunteers had plenty to pass out.
"Everything that you can possibly think of is here. The whole county has come together to feed the community," Alexander said while taking a break from directing traffic.
When asked why he and others feel compelled to serve their fellow community members he said, "Times are tough and it's been hard. There are a lot of people out of work and a lot of people can use the extra help. We want to be our brother's keeper. We want to come together and help who we can. That's what it's all about."
The church, with the assistance from many community organizations, will provide a Christmas meal in December. For information on when and where that event will take place, visit The New Church Without Walls Facebook page or call 352-344-2425, ext. 1.