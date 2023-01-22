The Jan. 19 Citrus County Opioid Task Force meeting began with good news.
Even without the data from December 2022, which isn’t available yet, the death rate from overdose is still trending downward.
“They’re still using, but dying less,” said Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties and Opioid Task Force facilitator.
In 2021, there were 82 reported opioid-related overdose deaths.
From January through November 2022, there were 61 reported overdose deaths from all drugs. Of those, 49 were opioid-related, which includes fentanyl, heroin, Methadone, Oxycodone and Suboxone.
“Only three of those were from heroin and the rest were from fentanyl,” Hockert said.
The remainder of the overdose deaths were from polysubstances, generally methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl.
“Those seem to be the two drugs we’re dealing with right now,” Hockert said. “They’re taking meth not realizing it has fentanyl in it.”
The task force’s main focus is on opioid use and addiction and not other lethal drugs, although many of the other drugs being used are increasingly laced with the deadly fentanyl.
These numbers reflect only the cases that are reported, either by emergency responders or the local hospital emergency departments.
One of the possible reasons for the decrease in overdose fatalities is the increase of naloxone or “Narcan,” distribution into the community. More concerned citizens are carrying it with them.
Naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered.
This past fall, the Florida Department of Health announced an initiative to ensure readily available access to naloxone through its county health departments, with the hope of reducing thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state.
The total number of reported overdoses for all drugs from January through November 2022 is 959.
The age range for the highest number of overdoses is 30-39 years old, followed by 40-49 years old.
The age of the youngest reported overdose is under nine years old; the oldest is over 80 years-of-age.
By gender, males account for more overdoses than females by about 8%.
Thursday is the day of the week when most overdoses occur, followed by Wednesday. Time of day is between 11 a.m. and 1 a.m.
One of the task force’s goals this year is to increase information and education in high-use areas, such as billboards and putting information about resources for help in more places around the community where people will see it.
“We're making a difference, but we still have a lot to do,” Hockert said.
The Citrus County Opioid Task Force, comprised of people from government, health, law enforcement and treatment entities, began as a response to the 65 reported opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020.