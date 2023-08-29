At the Aug. 24 Citrus County Opioid Task Force meeting, the focus was on upcoming recovery events.
In October 2022, the task force held a community summit, inviting the public to learn about the problem of opioid use in Citrus County.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
“This year we want to concentrate on recovery,” said Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties.
September is National Recovery Month and Citrus Recovery Fest, now an annual event in Citrus County, both celebrates the gains made by those in recovery and offers help to those who are ready to take the first step.
This year’s Recovery Fest, with the theme “One Day at a Time … Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” is set for 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Inverness Depot/Liberty Park, 218 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
This recovery event is for everyone, not just people in recovery, but for their friends and family as well.
Also, the event is not just about recovery from opioid use but from anything – substance use issues, mental health issues, eating disorders, etc.
“Recovery Fest has really grown,” said Renea Teaster, Anti-Drug Coalition of Citrus County executive director. “Last year, almost 200 people came, and we anticipate even more this year.”
The event features recovery-related vendors, guest speakers and food, plus free T-shirts while supplies last.
In October, the Citrus County Opioid Task Force is hosting “Connections to Recovery,” a public community event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
“The last one we did was about educating the community about the problem and some of the things we’re doing to address it,” he said. “This year we want to let people know what’s available in the community for recovery.”
Since the task force began in 2021, Citrus County has seen an increase in opioid recovery resources, and the growth is continuing, especially with medication-assisted treatment (MAT).
“We’ll have vendors and speakers with information about resources and there will be opportunities for audience questions and one-on-one conversations,” Hockert said.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
