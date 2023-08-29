At the Aug. 24 Citrus County Opioid Task Force meeting, the focus was on upcoming recovery events.

In October 2022, the task force held a community summit, inviting the public to learn about the problem of opioid use in Citrus County.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

Tags