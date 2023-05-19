Although one death from an overdose is one too many, there was good news from the Citrus County Opioid Task Force this month.
Last year at this time, from January to the end of April 2022, there were 32 opioid-related deaths in Citrus County.
This year to date, with not all the data in, there have been 12 confirmed opioid-related deaths.
“We’re definitely down, and we hope the trend continues to stay low,” said Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties and Opioid Task Force facilitator.
The task force did not meet this month, but the data was still released from the health department.
Hockert also noted several bills passed by the Florida Legislature that impact Citrus County:
CS/HB 179 Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act prohibits the sale, delivery, bartering, furnishing, or giving of any kratom product to persons under 21 years of age effective date July 1, 2023.
“Kratom has similar effects as opioids and they sell it at smoke shops and vape shops,” Hockert said. “This is not a ban on it, but it’s restricting it to over 21.”
CS/HB 165 Controlled Substance Testing concerns the use of fentanyl test strips. Effective July 1, 2023, it will no longer be illegal to have the test strips.
“This is big for harm reduction,” Hockert said. “It allows agencies like the health department to hand them out. We’re hoping we will be able to distribute them with (doses of) Narcan.
“Also, if you get pulled over by a deputy and you have them in your possession, it’s no longer illegal.”
The Citrus County Opioid Task Force was formed in 2021, comprising government, health, law enforcement and treatment entities, as a response to the 65 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020, at that time the deadliest year-to-date.
In 2022, 69 people died from opioid-related overdoses.
Prior to 2021, during 2010-19, Citrus County averaged slightly over 37 deaths each year due to opioid-related overdose.
These numbers only reflect reported deaths; the numbers of unreported overdose deaths are unknown.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
