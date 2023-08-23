Every dog may have its day but unless your canine has the proper credentials, it won’t see the light of it inside your local Publix.
The Lakeland-based chain is clamping down on non-service dogs in their stores and reinforcing a policy that’s already been in effect for at least three years.
Citrus County shoppers will soon see "No pets allowed" signs at the front entrance of their favorite Publix spelling out that only trained service animals are allowed inside — no emotional-support animals. And no more dogs riding in shopping carts.
The Chronicle asked Citrus Countians what they thought of this and the overwhelming response was, “Good for Publix.”
“It’s about time,” said Stephani Anne. “I will be shopping Publix more often now.”
“Hooray for Publix,” commented Karen Berch. “Too many businesses are afraid to ask the proper questions, and deny entrance to animals that are clearly not service animals. The law is the law.”
Rebecca Clemons-McCabe said non-service dogs don't belong in a grocery store and/or restaurant of any kind.
“Lack of human hygiene in public is bad enough these days,” McCabe wrote. “We don't need to add fur, feces, dander etc. to it.”
It’s the law
"Under federal law, service animals are dogs or miniature horses trained to perform tasks for people with disabilities," the sign states. "Non-service animals are not allowed in grocery stores by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).
“Dogs, pets and other animals whose sole function is to provide comfort, companionship, or emotional support, do not qualify as service animals and are not permitted in Publix, even with a doctor's note,” the sign says.
The sign further states that misrepresenting your animal as a service dog is illegal in Florida and some other states. It’s a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence up to 60 days plus a $500 fine.
"Misrepresenting your pet as a service animal negatively impacts the quality of life and independence for service animal users," the Publix sign states.
Publix also reminds shoppers on the new sign that legitimate service dogs are still not allowed to ride in carts or baskets, due to health and sanitary concerns.
Agree to disagree
Not everyone is pleased with the Publix crackdown, which affects all of its almost 1,350 stores.
There are published reports of a West Palm Beach woman who said she will boycott the chain, citing the hassle of having to make an extra trip home to drop off her dog when she is taking it for a daily walk.
Some Citrus County readers also took issue with Publix.
Nancy Holstein Eardley said she’s from an older generation “where we were exposed to a wide variety of things that are frowned on today.
“I have no objection to dogs being allowed anywhere as long as they are leashed or controlled some other way,” she said.
Nikki Durante also has no objections to animals inside the store
“I think bringing a dog in the store is essential as long as they are on a leash, mainly because it is too hot in Florida and people leave their animals in the car which is against the law.,” she said.
Bonnie Lefebvre said dogs in Publix don't bother her.
“Many of these dogs are cleaner than a lot of people I see,” she said.
Finally, there was this from Tim James: “Dogs (are) family and Publix is a family-friendly place. Let them shop with us.”