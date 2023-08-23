Every dog may have its day but unless your canine has the proper credentials, it won’t see the light of it inside your local Publix.

The Lakeland-based chain is clamping down on non-service dogs in their stores and reinforcing a policy that’s already been in effect for at least three years.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags