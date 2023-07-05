Operation Summer in the Slammer

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast addresses the media Wednesday, July 5, during a press conference announcing the arrest of dozens accused of various drug offenses and crimes. The CCSO said operations were conducted jointly with the U.S. Marshal's Office and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Operation Summer in the Slammer elapsed over a three-week period and netted 64 offenders and, according to the sheriff, removed a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs from the community.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast announced the arrests of 64 individuals on drug charges over the past three weeks as part of an ongoing campaign called "Summer in the Slammer." The announcement was made during a news conference held on Wednesday, July 5, at the sheriff's office.

During his opening remarks, the sheriff expressed his displeasure at the number of prior felony convictions held by those arrested, whether they were drug dealers or users. In addition to drug charges, other offenses ranged from driving without a license to crimes of opportunity.

