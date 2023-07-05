Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast addresses the media Wednesday, July 5, during a press conference announcing the arrest of dozens accused of various drug offenses and crimes. The CCSO said operations were conducted jointly with the U.S. Marshal's Office and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Operation Summer in the Slammer elapsed over a three-week period and netted 64 offenders and, according to the sheriff, removed a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs from the community.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast announced the arrests of 64 individuals on drug charges over the past three weeks as part of an ongoing campaign called "Summer in the Slammer." The announcement was made during a news conference held on Wednesday, July 5, at the sheriff's office.
During his opening remarks, the sheriff expressed his displeasure at the number of prior felony convictions held by those arrested, whether they were drug dealers or users. In addition to drug charges, other offenses ranged from driving without a license to crimes of opportunity.
Summer in the Slammer began on June 14, with an incident prior to that date. Prendergast shared the details of a pregame warm-up, involving an individual named Justin Wilkerson, who fled from Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Elias and K-9 Odie while being pursued after evading arrest for pedaling fentanyl. This attempt was unsuccessful for Wilkerson as he was caught after going down a one-way road. Prendergast classified Wilkerson among the 64 arrested.
"One of the things that all these...have in common, especially the drug traffickers, is a blatant disregard for human life and a lack of respect for their fellow human beings," said Prendergast.
The individuals arrested had lengthy records of felony convictions, with one person having been convicted 14 times. Rufus Hoyt was the first of ten people named in connection with the Summer in the Slammer campaign, while others had as few as three convictions and as many as 11.
Despite the arrests, several suspects have not been located and apprehended. The sheriff emphasized that they know who they are and that they hope the department won't rest until they are behind bars.
Turning the press conference over to Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson, who covers Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties, he spoke about the total amount of fentanyl and other drugs seized in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, which includes approximately 1.3 million people. The fentanyl seized could have killed 1.1 million of them, a staggering number that highlights the importance of the hard work carried out by CCSO deputies to ensure public safety.
Gladson also pointed out that many of the 64 arrested had pending charges but were out on bond, raising concerns about the current war on fentanyl and other drugs in Citrus County. Despite its size, Citrus County ranks 24th in prison admissions out of Florida's 67 counties, an indication of the county's efforts in combating drug-related issues.
During a Q&A session with the media, the sheriff addressed inquiries about whether any of the arrested individuals were part of a syndicate or cartel, stating that they were still investigating this possibility. He deferred answering a follow-up question regarding the location of fentanyl entry into Citrus County, indicating it was part of an ongoing investigation.
ABOUT FENTANYL SEIZED Over the past year, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office seized enough fentanyl to kill 100,000 county residents, which accounts for approximately two-thirds of the county’s population, according to Prendergast. Throughout the U.S., opioid-related deaths are enough to fill every seat in Raymond James Stadium, further underscoring the severity of the opioid crisis.
The sheriff highlighted that a significant number of narcotics and drugs enter the U.S. from Mexico.