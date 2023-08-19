safe kids

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has announced its active participation in a statewide campaign known as Operation Safe Kids, an initiative launched by the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) with the goal of elevating school safety through education. The operation is slated to commence on Monday, Aug. 21, and conclude on Friday, Aug. 25, with the aim of identifying and mitigating potential risks in and around school zones.

Dedicated to the safety of students, pedestrians, and cyclists, Operation Safe Kids will focus on identifying areas with a high propensity for traffic accidents, pedestrian and bicycle mishaps, and traffic infractions within school zones. The participating law enforcement agencies, including the CCSO, have strategically planned to combine education, targeted warnings and enforcement measures to raise awareness and foster safer communities.

