A Homosassa woman faces a felony drug charge after a traffic stop and blaming her children for her illegal drug use, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest came despite a second chance to get a prescription for the medication she illegally obtained, according to the arrest report for Brittney Lynn Blair, 28.
The arresting deputy reported that on April 13 he watched as a four-door Buick sedan failed to stop at the intersection of West Meadow Street and West Chablis Lane in Homosassa Springs.
Instead of coming to a full stop, the arresting deputy said Blair rolled through the stop sign.
The arresting deputy reported he stopped Blair and soon later a second deputy arrived with his k-9 partner, Ranger.
The k-9 deputy reported his partner alerted him for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to records.
As Blair was getting out of the car, the deputy reported she was carrying a leopard printed cigarette case. Blair then held it close to the deputy’s face and asked if she could smoke a cigarette, according to records.
The deputy told her to put the case on her car seat, and she complied.
When the deputy looked in the case, he reported finding a clear bag containing a blue, round pill identified as Alprazolam.
According to records, the deputy reported that Blair said she didn’t have a prescription and only uses Alprazolam “to control the anxiety her children gave her.”
On April 13, the deputy went to Blair’s home and asked again if she had a prescription for Alprazolam, but she wasn’t able to provide one.
Failing to get a prescription, the deputy arrested Blair, charged her with possession of a controlled substance, set her bond at $2,000, and took her to the Citrus County jail.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.