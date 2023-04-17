CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

A Homosassa woman faces a felony drug charge after a traffic stop and blaming her children for her illegal drug use, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest came despite a second chance to get a prescription for the medication she illegally obtained, according to the arrest report for Brittney Lynn Blair, 28.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.