One woman was hurt Monday, Dec. 26, in an early morning fire in Dunnellon, according to a Citrus County Fire Rescue news release.
CCFR units were dispatched to a call of a reported structure fire at 7:43 a.m. Monday on West Stockholm Lane in Dunnellon. Upon arrival, crews found a single-wide mobile home fully involved, said Cortney Marsh, CCFR spokeswoman. Firefighters from DeRosa, Connell Heights, Homosassa, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Highlands, and a safety captain responded to the scene.
An inspection of the property revealed no immediate exposure threats and due to close proximity of flames, power was unable to be immediately secured, Marsh said. Residents safely self-evacuated. A defensive attack was initiated and upon fire knockdown, power was secured by the safety captain. One resident sustained minor injuries and one cat was located and provided oxygen therapy then turned over to the resident.
The fire was brought under control as of 8:10 a.m., Marsh said.
Upon investigation, the resident advised she was frying french fries when the grease caught fire, Marsh said. The woman sustained minor injuries, refused treatment by EMS crews, and transported herself to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. The cause appears to be accidental and cooking related. No further injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated at a total loss for property and contents. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance. The last unit cleared the scene at 9:49 am.
Dog dies in Christmas Day blaze
A Christmas Day structure fire killed one dog and completely damaged a two-story home in Ozello, Marsh said.
CCFR crews were called at 10:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, to a reported residential structure fire on South Ozello Trail in Crystal River where a single-wide mobile home was found fully involved with fire, Marsh said.
Firefighters from Sugarmill Woods, Connell Heights, Kensington, Highlands, Citrus Springs, DeRosa, and a safety captain responded to the scene.
An inspection of the property revealed damage to a power pole and two exposures in danger, Marsh said. Crews were advised of the power pole hazard, and it was marked with cones. Utility companies were requested to respond to secure utilities.
A defensive attack was established for fire attack and exposure protection, Marsh said. All occupants of the residence safely self-evacuated; however, one dog was reported as missing.
Once the fire was under control, primary and secondary searches were completed, locating one deceased dog, Marsh said. Per the owner’s request, crew members buried the dog in the yard.
A two-story single family residence, located approximately 40 feet from the main fire building, sustained minimal heat damage to the second-story siding, Marsh said. Owners of the residence, who were not home at the time, were notified of the damage.
The fire was brought under control as of 11:05 a.m. Upon investigation, the property owner advised a candle caught the blinds on fire and grew too quickly to extinguish, Marsh said. The structure was uninsured. The cause appears to be accidental. No injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated at a total loss for property and contents. The owner declined assistance from the American Red Cross, Marsh said.
The last unit cleared the scene at 12:46 p.m.