Monday structure fire

Citrus County Fire Rescue crews put out hot spots Monday, Dec. 26, at a single-wide mobile home fire on West Stockholm Lane in Dunnellon. The blaze destroyed the residence and one woman was injured.

 Photo courtesy of CCFR

One woman was hurt Monday, Dec. 26, in an early morning fire in Dunnellon, according to a Citrus County Fire Rescue news release.

CCFR units were dispatched to a call of a reported structure fire at 7:43 a.m. Monday on West Stockholm Lane in Dunnellon. Upon arrival, crews found a single-wide mobile home fully involved, said Cortney Marsh, CCFR spokeswoman. Firefighters from DeRosa, Connell Heights, Homosassa, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Highlands, and a safety captain responded to the scene.

