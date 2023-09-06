At 1:36 a.m., Monday, Sept. 4, Citrus County Fire Rescue — along with firefighters from Connell Heights, Homosassa, Sugarmill Woods, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Highlands, along with a safety officer and two rescue units — responded to the scene of a single-family residence on West High Acres Street in Lecanto.
While en route to the scene, dispatch advised responders that the property was not accessible from High Acres Street due to poor road conditions, thus making it necessary to access the property from American Avocet Point.
Upon arrival, the roof of the residence had already collapsed, and the house was fully engulfed with by fire. Command was established, a 360 degree perimeter survey completed and a defensive attack was initiated. Downed power lines were identified as a hazard at the corner of the residence. The fire was brought under control at 2:06 a.m. Once the fire was under control, crews completed extensive overhaul and mop up. The last unit cleared the scene at 7:06 a.m. The residence was a total loss.
The two occupants, located at the roadway, advised that everyone was out of the residence. The resident said that while they were asleep, they were awoken by the smoke and found fire in the kitchen as they were exiting the home. One of the occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire which is believed to be accidental.