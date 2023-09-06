Citrus County Fire Rescue
submitted photo

At 1:36 a.m., Monday, Sept. 4, Citrus County Fire Rescue — along with firefighters from Connell Heights, Homosassa, Sugarmill Woods, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Highlands, along with a safety officer and two rescue units — responded to the scene of a single-family residence on West High Acres Street in Lecanto.

While en route to the scene, dispatch advised responders that the property was not accessible from High Acres Street due to poor road conditions, thus making it necessary to access the property from American Avocet Point.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle