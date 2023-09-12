Steve Steiner

Editor's note: This is the first of an occasional series on people who work in Citrus County and are not always in the spotlight. If you have a candidate for a future story, contact Steve Steiner.

2309XX-CC-inverness patrick benthall-whiteboard

Although the whiteboard Patrick Benthall is pointing at is currently blank, this is where the supervisor will write what assignments need to be taken care of at Whispering Pines Park. 

In 2021, after dedicating 30 years to a career in tech support at Toshiba and juggling a part-time job with UPS, both in South Florida, Patrick Benthall made a life-altering decision to relocate to Homosassa. Shortly thereafter, he landed a job that he considers a true blessing.

2309XX-CC-inverness patrick benthall-deer

As an employee with the Inverness Parks and Recreation Department, Patrick Benthall often sees animals living in the wilds of Whispering Pines Park, such as the deer he photographed on his cell phone.

