Editor's note: This is the first of an occasional series on people who work in Citrus County and are not always in the spotlight. If you have a candidate for a future story, contact Steve Steiner.
In 2021, after dedicating 30 years to a career in tech support at Toshiba and juggling a part-time job with UPS, both in South Florida, Patrick Benthall made a life-altering decision to relocate to Homosassa. Shortly thereafter, he landed a job that he considers a true blessing.
"I was fortunate enough to be hired by Inverness," Benthall remarked about his role with the city's Parks and Recreation Department, a position he has held for the past two years. His primary workplace is often Whispering Pines Park, where he tackles crucial maintenance tasks. However, he occasionally lends a hand at other city parks and participates in downtown activities. Still, his heart lies in the parks, particularly Whispering Pines. "I have a deep love for nature, and this is where I belong."
With enthusiasm, he pulled out his cell phone to share a photo of a deer he had captured one morning. "Down in South Florida, you rarely see deer," he noted, especially not of the size depicted in his photo. Nonetheless, this wasn't his first encounter with deer. "On my very first day, I saw a group of them grazing." Benthall explained that the deer in South Florida, known as Florida Key deer, are a subspecies of whitetail deer and are notably smaller.
As a side note, Benthall enjoys capturing nature's beauty through photography, and his stepdaughter encourages him to share these images with the City of Inverness. According to Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Sherry Bechtel, who has seen his photos, this is a promising prospect.
Having spent three decades in an office environment at Toshiba and managing part-time duties at UPS, where he loaded packages onto trucks, Benthall was asked if transitioning to an outdoor work setting was challenging. "I don't mind it," he said, comparing the heat. "It gets hot in South Florida, but not as hot due to the ocean breezes." Moreover, working at Whispering Pines has its advantages. "There's plenty of shade in the park."
A typical day for Benthall begins by reviewing a list of tasks posted on a whiteboard in the breakroom near the swimming pool building. Usually, these assignments are completed without any issues, but there are exceptions. "Just like life in general, things can go awry, and we have to adapt," he noted, citing Hurricane Idalia as an example. Fortunately, the hurricane had a minimal impact on Inverness compared to Homosassa and Crystal River, allowing for swift cleanup.
Nonetheless, no job is without its challenges, and for Benthall, one of these challenges is encountering individuals who fail to appreciate the natural beauty of the parks, considering them to be inconsiderate guests. "Primarily because people don't clean up after themselves," he explained. "It makes the park look untidy." It's not just the cleanup aspect that troubles him; it's also the possibility that the park's natural beauty might be taken for granted, and hence, truly unappreciated. On the bright side, he added, "People approach you and commend your efforts."
Benthall is grateful for being part of a supportive team that manages the day-to-day operations of Inverness' parks and recreation facilities. Everyone stands united, as demonstrated by their collective efforts during the city's Fourth of July celebration at Liberty Park. "The workload was demanding due to constant trash pickup," he recalled, but it was handled efficiently and promptly. "We all worked together."
When asked if he would have chosen a different path, Benthall reflected on his initial consideration of working for UPS after moving to Homosassa. However, that would have meant starting from scratch as a new employee, given the lack of a transfer policy. This would entail at least nine months without benefits, especially health benefits, and a commute to Leesburg. Thus, he believes that his employment with the Parks and Recreation Department was a destined opportunity.
"This is where I belong. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for a higher power," he concluded. "I think I've found my paradise."