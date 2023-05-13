Moms say things like, “Don’t run with scissors,” and “Make your bed every day, eat your vegetables and say your prayers.”
They tell you that when you do laundry, don’t mix “whites and lights” with dark colors, and when you’re not sure if something in the refrigerator is safe to eat: “When in doubt, throw it out.”
Moms say a lot of things.
In celebration of moms on Mother’s Day, the Chronicle asked local people about the things their mom said and the best advice they received from their mom.
•••
The Vitter family
Lara Vitter is mom to six children, including 4-year-old Maksym (Maxim) whom they adopted from Ukraine.
“My mom died when I was 6, so I don’t remember things she said,” Lara said. “But I do remember what an amazing human being she was. She was abused as a child so she wanted to adopt 12 kids that nobody wanted.
“They were in the process of adopting my little brother when she died. She’s one of the reasons I thought about adopting. She had a big impact on me in those six years.”
Lara’s husband Robert Vitter, whose mother is retired Circuit Judge Patricia Thomas, said the best advice from his mom is: “Go after your dreams and don’t let anything stop you.”
The Vitter children have this to say about things their mom always says to them:
“She says she loves my rainbows that I draw.” — James, age 5
“She always says, ‘I forgot — did I ever tell you how much I love you?’” — Samuel, age 7
“When I ask her what I should draw, she always says flowers.” — Lydia, age 10
“Whenever we’re scared she tells us the Bible verse: ‘Submit to God, resist the devil and he will flee from you.’” — Priscilla, age 12
“Think before you act.” — Annabella, age 14
•••
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek
“My mom was Susan Meek, who died September 2011,” Meek said. “The best advice she ever gave me was not spoken; it was lived out every day of her life. Her family was her TOP priority and she showed me through her actions just how important we were to her.
“She dedicated her life to her children and family, and provided an atmosphere of unconditional love and support. She taught us all how to be parents.”
•••
Three generation of DeVanes
The three generations of women in the DeVane/Brown/Bollin family of Crystal River live lives of Southern charm and hospitality, a love of children and a strong faith in God.
Since age 9, Pat DeVane’s mother was a complete invalid until she died when Pat was 30. DeVane told the Chronicle in 2017 that her mother taught her patience.
“She taught me to sew, and I remember making my Easter dress and being aggravated and ripping the stitches out," she said.
“Laying in her bed, the sewing machine near her, she never said a word until I was done ripping it, and then she said, ‘Now, Patricia, sit down and you’re going to sew that dress ’ and I did. That was my best lesson in patience.”
Now at age 94, Pat DeVane said her mother’s best advice to her was, “Love the Lord with all your heart.”
DeVane’s daughter, Donnie Brown, said the best advice from her mother has always been: “Follow your heart.”
Brown's heart led her to a career as an educator in Citrus County.
Leslie Bollin, Events & Marketing Director/PIO for the City of Crystal River, is Donnie Brown’s daughter and Pat DeVane’s granddaughter.
Of her mother she said, “My mother taught me more by example than words. Throughout my life, she has demonstrated a dedication to family, friends, faith, and community. She taught me by showing me the importance of caring for those around you.”
•••
Thomas Kennedy, Citrus County School Board
“With three out of her four children and her husband all having dyslexia, my mother, Clarine Kennedy, developed a strong passion for advocating for individuals with learning disabilities,” Thomas said. “Her guidance to always be transparent and self-advocate for one's learning needs has been invaluable, providing myself and others with crucial support both in our personal lives and professional roles.
•••
Becky Sommer Beattie, longtime nurse in Citrus County
Beattie’s mother, Ruby Smith, who died in 2013, had "a quick laugh, a deep compassion for others and tremendous devotion to her family. She made each person in her presence feel special," as it says in her obituary.
“The best advice my mother ever gave me that has stuck with me all these years is: 'Watch your pennies, and your dollars will take care of themselves,' and the other thing she always said was, 'Always have something to look forward to, even a very small thing. That way you will always remember to be grateful in the moment you’re in,'” Beattie said. “Even though my mother is no longer with us she gets wiser every day.”
•••
John Hager, pastor of Crystal River Foursquare Church
“Mom said: ‘If you want it, work for it! Treat everyone with respect. Take care of your family. I just felt impressed to buy you a Bible since you're an avid reader.’
“Mom passed away a little over a year ago,” Hager said. “She grew up in the impoverished mountain coal camps of West Virginia and as soon as she and my father were married they moved to Chicago.
“Our mother was a phenomenal cook and we anticipated every meal to see what we were gonna eat. It didn’t matter if it was breakfast, lunch or dinner. Every night before we went to bed, we all sat and had a little dessert.
“Our mom’s name was Sally and she taught us how to work hard and never complain about our situation. When I was 7, my father went to prison and my mother raised all of us boys by herself. The advice she had gotten from her family was to put all four of us boys in a boys’ home and go on with her life. She didn't!
“She packed her bags and took all of us to North Carolina where she would work her fingers to the bone, and as we sat there at whatever meal we had I would watch sometimes as Mom wouldn't eat. I knew she was hungry but there was just enough food to make sure her boys were fed. I never went to bed hungry!
“Our Mother is the closest heart to God that we have ever known. If there were words to describe her it would be: loving, faithful and selfless.”
•••
Citrus County Judge Ed Spaight
“The best advice my mother, Peggy Spaight, gave to me was to always remember how important family is and to be sure to enjoy special times together like family dinners and holidays.”
•••
Patrick Thomas, Citrus County native son
“My mother, Betty Jean Thomas, who died in 2006, always told me no matter how big or small the decision, make sure you consider all the options thoroughly before you decide,” Thomas said. “It is the ‘Don't rush me rule!’ I still apply it today.”