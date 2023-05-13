Vitter family 1

The Vitter family walks along their picturesque drive at their home located south of Inverness. From left, the family includes, Lara Vitter, Priscilla, 12, Samuel, 7, Annabella, 14, James, 5, Lydia, 10 and Robert holding Maksym, 4.

Moms say things like, “Don’t run with scissors,” and “Make your bed every day, eat your vegetables and say your prayers.”

They tell you that when you do laundry, don’t mix “whites and lights” with dark colors, and when you’re not sure if something in the refrigerator is safe to eat: “When in doubt, throw it out.”

Lara Vitter gives her son an "I love you" sign outside of the family's Inverness home.
Maksym, 4, laying down, Lydia, 10, and James, 5, get a push from with their mother, Lara, outside of their Inverness home.
Lara Vitter swings with her son James, 5, as her oldest child Annabella, 14, pushes the two.
A young Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek, his mother, Susan Meek who died in 2011, and Meek's sister, Elizabeth Mbassakou. 
From 2017: Three generations of DeVane/Brown/Bollin women of Crystal River: Pat DeVane, daughter Donnie Brown and granddaughter Leslie Bollin.
Clarine Kennedy and her son, Thomas Kennedy, Citrus County School Board.
Becky Sommer Beattie, longtime nurse in Citrus County.
John Hager, on the right, pastor of Crystal River Foursquare Church. His late mother, Sally, raised her four sons alone when her husband went to prison. 

The man on the left is John's brother George. 
Citrus County Judge Ed Spaight and mother Peggy Spaight.
Patrick Thomas, Citrus County native.

