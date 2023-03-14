It’s Monday afternoon and Jessica MacCrae is standing across the street from Homosassa Elementary School, waiting for the students who will be doing art that afternoon at the Old Homosassa Learning Center.

MacCrae, a former teacher, is the learning center director.

Eight-year-old Jayme Johnson quietly works on her art project Monday afternoon, March 13, at the Old Homosassa Learning Center. The center is open four days each week and offers free, supervised educational-enrichment opportunities like art, music and tutoring.
Students at the Old Homosassa Learning Center work on an art project Monday afternoon, March 13.
The Old Homosassa Learning Center is across the street from Homosassa Elementary School. The center is a short walk for students attending the after-school program.
Dakotah Douglas, 8, shows his art project to the Old Homosassa Learning Center’s art teacher Shirley Keller. The educator said she has spent more than 45 years teaching art.
Madison Flaherty, 8, foreground, works on her colorful art project Monday, March 13, at the Old Homosassa Learning Center.

