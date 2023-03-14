It’s Monday afternoon and Jessica MacCrae is standing across the street from Homosassa Elementary School, waiting for the students who will be doing art that afternoon at the Old Homosassa Learning Center.
MacCrae, a former teacher, is the learning center director.
The students cross the street, MacCrae greets them and they all walk to the learning center just down the block from the school.
When they arrive, MacCrae sends out a text to the kids’ parents to let them know they’re there.
On Monday afternoons, it’s “Art with Mrs. Keller,” a retired art teacher.
“She does some crazy cool, awesome stuff with the kids,” MacCrae said.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the elementary school students are paired with a high school student volunteer for one-on-one homework help and tutoring.
Wednesday is music day, currently “Music and Ukulele with Anita Campbell.”
Nothing is scheduled on Fridays, although MacCrae has been thinking about something for middle school kids, but she doesn’t know what just yet.
Years ago, the building that’s now the Old Homosassa Learning Center was the firehouse.
In 2012, the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners declared the firehouse as surplus property that could be turned over to a nonprofit group to advance its work in the community.
In 2013, the firehouse building at 10950 W. Yulee Drive was given to the Old Homosassa Civic Club. which turned it into a learning center.
“A man named Dr. Chambers, who grew up here, donated a nice chunk of money to renovate the building,” MacCrae said. “He wanted it to be for local kids.”
The learning center, equipped with tables and chairs, bookcases, dry erase boards, computers and Wi-Fi opened in 2014.
At that time, MacCrae, born and raised in Old Homosassa, was teaching in Tampa.
In 2016 she had returned to her hometown with her then-fiance, now-husband Chris Evans, and was asked by the civic club if she was interested in doing a summer camp.
“With the help of a teacher friend, Samantha Monroe, and a couple of high school students getting their volunteer community service hours, we started a camp in 2017,” she said, “and it was so much fun. There were a couple dozen kids, all ages, and we had them for four or five hours a day through June and July.”
They got donations of snacks from people in the community and someone donated a basketball hoop. They did arts and crafts and played in the big field where the annual seafood festival is, and on Fridays they’d have water play – all for free.
Kids loved it, parents loved it, and except for 2020 during the pandemic, they’ve had a summer camp ever since.
Last year, the civic club, whose mission is “building community,” hired MacCrae to be director of the learning center.
“I love kids, and now that I’m not teaching – I’m at home with my daughter (born September 2021) – it’s perfect for me,” she said.
Currently, the highest number of kids who attend the learning center on any one day is 13 on Tuesdays for tutoring, 10 on Thursdays.
The goal for next year is to have more students, but that also means more high school kids would be needed as tutors.
“I have a lot of people asking about tutoring, and I’m working with Lecanto and Crystal River high schools to let them know that their students can get their volunteer hours with us,” MacCrae said.
Although the learning center is primarily an after-school program, the building is used every weekday for adult programs, from yoga, body sculpting and Zumba to sewing, ukuleles and belly dancing.
Also, the learning center involves kids in community events, like the Kid Zone at the annual seafood festival with face painting, and trunk or treat and a haunted house for Halloween at the civic club.
Also, this past Christmas, the learning center was part of the “Santa by the Sea” at the Old Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront.
And this year, an Easter egg hunt is being planned, although details are not yet available.
To learn more about the Old Homosassa Learning Center and its events and summer camp, go to their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/ohlcsummercamp.
To learn more about the adult classes that go on at the learning center, go to the website at: www.homosassacivic clubinc.org/old-homosassa -learning-center.