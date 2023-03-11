On a recent Friday morning, Old Homosassa native Rodney MacRae sat at a picnic table at Old Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront, looking out at the Homosassa River.
“I grew up on this river,” he said.
He pointed across the river to an undeveloped piece of land, 3.5 acres of waterfront property, newly named the Old Homosassa Heritage Park Trotter Tract, that was recently donated to the Homosassa Civic Club by Byron Rogers and his wife, Cyndi (Trotter) Rogers, a fifth-generation Homosassan.
Earlier that morning, the Rogers’ had stopped by the park, and Cyndi Rogers talked about growing up in Old Homosassa.
“My grandfather was the first one to have an airboat on the Homosassa River,” she said. “He was a guide, taking people duck hunting and fishing.”
She added, “My great-grandmother was Verlita Trotter, and my mom’s youngest sister, my aunt and uncle, live in the house on Magnolia that was hers.”
She showed a Chronicle reporter an old black and white photo of the tract of land across the river that had belonged to her family until recently.
“There’s a whole lot of history here,” she said. “We gave (the civic club) the property because we want to capture that history as a legacy.”
She said she envisions the land to be used for education, with informational kiosks telling visitors about the history of Old Homosassa.
Later that night, the heritage park, which is located on South Boulevard Drive in Homosassa, would be filled with people for an appreciation dinner, thanking everyone who played a part in the acquisition of the community park, including state and local government officials, notably Wilton Simpson, now the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, and Rep. Ralph Massullo; Byron and Cyndi Rogers; members of the civic club; Bill Hudson from Land Title and Hugh Tolle with Tolle Appraisals, and many others, Rodney MacCrae said.
“It took a lot of people to make this possible,” MacCrae said, “and it’s not over. We’ve got work to do. Right now we’re in the process of designing the park.”
How it came to be
As Rodney MacRae tells it, sometime around 2014, Roger Cullen came into MacCrae’s office at his DockMasters business and asked, “Where can I go on the Homosassa River, where I can drive up in my car, get out and sit, have a cup of coffee and watch the boats?”
MacCrae told him, “MacCrae’s.”
Cullen said, “No. I mean a public place, a piece of property – a park.”
“I thought about it,” MacCrae said, “and told him, ‘There isn’t a place,’ and he said, ‘That’s my point.’
“I kept thinking about that,” MacCrae said. “I grew up on the river, right on the banks of the Homosassa, and I had never given it any thought. That’s when it started for me, and I got involved.”
Meanwhile, Buddy Locklar and his brother, the late Dick Locklar, had 2.3 acres on South Boulevard Drive they wanted to sell for $1.4 million.
The property had been in the Locklar family for decades, which includes an old Cracker-style house.
“They originally offered the property to my family, but we said no,” MacCrae said. “But I told Buddy that we might purchase it for a public park.”
The community of Old Homosassa organized a committee, and in 2015, they approached Citrus County commissioners and Florida legislators, requesting funds to help purchase the Locklar waterfront property.
“Wilton Simpson helped us tremendously,” MacRae said. “He was our state senator at that time, and with his help we got an $850,000 grant, but it was a matching grant. So, we had to figure out how we could raise the $850,000 we needed.”
MacCrae said the county offered to facilitate the purchase, but not give them funds.
Then one day MacRae got a call from someone who said they had been watching the county commission meeting where the commissioners were talking about this issue and asked to meet with MacRae.
“He said two things: ‘I’ve got the money you need to match’ (the grant), and two, ‘You can’t ever tell anyone who I am.’ I said I could do that,” MacRae said.
{h4 style=”text-align: center;”}‘We have a problem’{/h4}
Just as it looked like the park project had all its funding in place, the county had to return the grant money because of an error on the application.
As MacRae explained, on the line that asked who would own the property, someone had put “Citrus County.”
MacRae called Wilton Simpson to tell him what was going on.
“He said, ‘I’ll call you right back,’ and five minutes later he called and said, ‘I’ve got another avenue for you.’ That was the Stan Mayfield Working Waterfront Grant – $1.4 million,” MacRae said.
The Homosassa Civic Club was awarded the grant to buy the 2-acre waterfront park along the Homosassa River in July 2020.
Now with the donation of the Trotter Tract, the club can get started on turning both areas into a showcase for Old Homosassa heritage.
Plans for Old Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront are for a passive and educational waterfront park with walking trails, benches, a fishing pier and picnic tables.
There will be no swimming, boat ramp or parking of boat trailers.
The plan for the Cracker-style house on the property is to be a maritime museum.
Shelly’s Seafood & Fish Market, the Wild Sassa Seafood Trailer and the commercial shipping docks will also remain.
Across the river, the plans for the Trotter Tract include a dock, elevated boardwalks and educational kiosks.
In a phone conversation Saturday, Florida Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who was unable to attend Friday’s event, said he is particularly pleased and honored to have been able to play a part in, not just the park project, but other projects in Homosassa, such as the septic to sewer project and the removal of lyngbya in the springs and the planting of eelgrass.
“I served 10 years in the state senate, and I represented Citrus County for six of those,” he said. “In talking just about Homosassa – I actually had a place there and sold it a few years ago, so I’m very familiar with the area – the park, the springs, everything we’ve done has a generational impact that will make a lasting difference.”