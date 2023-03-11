Trotter Tract

A kayak angler fishes along the Homosassa River with the the property that will become home to the Old Homosassa Heritage Park Trotter Tract, at his back. The three-acre, waterfront property that will be home to a passive park was recently donated to the Homosassa Civic Club by Byron and Cyndi Rogers.

On a recent Friday morning, Old Homosassa native Rodney MacRae sat at a picnic table at Old Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront, looking out at the Homosassa River.

“I grew up on this river,” he said.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Trotter Tract

Rodney MacRae, a life-long resident of Old Homosassa, is one of the people who took the idea of a community park and made it a reality.
Trotter Tract

A historical photo of what is now the Old Homosassa Heritage Park Trotter Tract, across the Homosassa River from the Old Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront.
Trotter Tract

Some of the people involved in the Old Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront project: From the left: Rodney MacCrae, Myrtle Trotter and her daughter Cyndi (Trotter) Rogers, Byron Rogers, and Abby Perez, who is Cyndi Rogers’ niece.
Wilton Simpson

Simpson

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.