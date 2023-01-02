Old Courthouse Heritage Museum

In 1992 the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Get ready for a jazzy couple of months at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum as it brings back its monthly concert series between January and April.

Season tickets are now available and include after-hours museum access, appetizers and soft drinks, as well as priority seating at front and center tables at all four shows, per county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer.

