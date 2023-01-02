Get ready for a jazzy couple of months at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum as it brings back its monthly concert series between January and April.
Season tickets are now available and include after-hours museum access, appetizers and soft drinks, as well as priority seating at front and center tables at all four shows, per county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer.
Doors for each show will open at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 7.
The schedule is as follows:
• On Jan. 12, Jack Williams will perform. A South Carolinian singer, Williams is an uncommonly unique guitarist and songwriter. His songs tell vivid stories with a strong sense of place and in an old Southern tradition.
• On Feb. 16, the Dave Capp Project featuring vocalist France Neil will perform. This band is a groundbreaking Central Florida rhythm and blues group that will have concertgoers moving and grooving.
• On March 16, the Cool Corporate Cats will perform with special guest saxophonist Joe Donato. These highly talented local musicians and showmen offer some of the best blues and jazz in Florida.
• On April 20, the Daniel Bennet Group, who were voted “best New Jazz in New York City,” will perform. This group will bring their innovative sound all the way from New York for performance that viewers won’t forget.
For all four shows, it is $100 for the public or $80 for members of the Citrus County Historical Society, a $5 discount per show, according to Kampschroer.
Members of the Historical Society also enjoy other benefits, such as 10 percent discounts in the gift shop, invitations to exclusive member mixers and regular updates about the museum’s goings-on.
To make reservations or for more information about shows or becoming a member, call 352-341-6428.
