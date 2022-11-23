Community care home financing

This letter from Community Care, a community advocate corporation, was received by a number of Citrus County residents, who questioned its validity.

Home owners beware.

A number of residents called and emailed the Chronicle on Wednesday, concerned about a mailer they received Tuesday, stating: “COMMUNITY ALERT.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.