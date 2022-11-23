Home owners beware.
A number of residents called and emailed the Chronicle on Wednesday, concerned about a mailer they received Tuesday, stating: “COMMUNITY ALERT.”
According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman her agency was also getting a number of calls about the letter.
The letter explains Citrus County has created a “newly funded $100 million dollar financing program.” The letter explains the program will be implemented in Citrus County starting Nov. 15.
The mailer states that the program will provide protection of your home from hurricanes, hail, tornadoes and tropical storms.
According to the letter, “provided by Community Care,” a community advocate corporation helping homeowners “to protect their largest asset while helping to lower the carbon footprint that is affecting our climate.”
To participate, the letter states homeowners just need to call, set up an appointment for a representative to visit your home to "discuss your need for a new roofing system and asses your home.”
The Chronicle called the 352 number provided and a woman who answered said the program was approved by Citrus County and it is a private contractor. The woman who answered the phone said the company had a headquarters located in Broward County. When asked to speak directly with a supervisor, she said one was not available because she was at a call center.
“While Citrus County does offer many housing assistance programs, it is always best to reach out directly to Citrus County Housing Services to verify legitimacy and availability,” said county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer.
According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, residents should take precautionary steps before responding to any offer or request for help.
Here are some tips Detective Rob Ramos with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit recommended:
• If you get a phone call or text message from someone claiming to be a relative or close associate owes money and needs you to send them gift cards to pay it off — this could be a scammer. Often times, these calls will come from a number you do not associate with said “caller”. We recommend you reach out to the individual they claim to be, or someone close to them, yourself and make sure to verify their story before giving out sensitive information or purchasing anything.
• Be sure you are donating through trusted organizations. It is wonderful to give back, but please do so safely. If you want to help a family have food on the table, provide to a local food pantry. Give toy and clothing donations to shelters, Toys for Tots or other trusted non-profits instead of directly to an individual. Those resources are available to assist their needs. If approached by an individual asking for a donation, you can politely let them know you are unable to help.
• If you are online shopping make sure it is a legitimate website. Does it’s URL start with “https”? Does it use proper spelling/grammar? Are there buyer reviews available? Credible sites will offer these things, along with consumer protections. You can also search https://global.sitesafety.trendmicro.com/ , which will check the website to ensure it is safe. Remember, if the item is too good to be true then it’s most likely a scam. Finding an item like a Rolex for $500.00 when it is normally $2000.00 is definitely a warning sign.
While it is always better to use a credit card rather than a debit card, as credit cards usually have zero-liability policies, using a gift card is even better. You can purchase a pre-paid Visa gift card from an area grocery store. When purchasing any gift card at a store though, make sure the packaging is secure and the account number has not been scratched off. Scammers like to scratch off the account number and will wait for the purchaser to add money. The scammer will then withdraw the funds before the purchaser gets a chance to use it.
• If purchasing an item in person opt to use cash if possible and make sure you inspect the bills before handing over the item or use an electronic payment like Zelle, Venmo, Apple Pay or any other Cash App for example. Make sure that you receive the product before transferring money.
For pick-up’s CCSO offers a "Safe Exchange Zone" in front of its EOC at 3549 Saunders Way in Lecanto. Look for the blue sign, which marks a well-lit area with 24/7 video surveillance. This is a great way to prevent a scam and to ensure these sellers are legitimate. Please note any illegal items, weapons, and hazardous materials are not permitted to be exchanged here. If the “Safe Zone” doesn’t work, pick a public place like a coffee shop and if possible don’t go alone, always have a witness. Go inside the business if possible to complete the exchange so you can have other witnesses and/ or the business’ security system will record the exchange.
• Beware of text messages or emails containing a suspicious-looking link. Often these messages claim to be from Amazon, UPS, or other package services and claim that your package will be delayed or was lost. It asks you to click a link for a refund, and will often have a fake order number attached and prompt you that it is urgent you click the link to fix the issue. These messages typically have grammatical errors or typos. Beware of clicking on any links sent to you, and verify they are truly from Amazon or other providers before opening it to avoid a virus, or your account getting hacked. These companies will NEVER ask for your login info via text or email.
No matter the circumstance, it is always acceptable to tell someone you want to research the topic more, or consult with someone else before giving out any information.