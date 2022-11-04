A Thursday afternoon fire at a Beverly Hills home, which engulfed a quarter of the structure, appears to have begun because of a partially extinguished cigarette at the foot of a resident’s bed.
According to a Citrus County Fire Rescue media release, firefighters were called to a house fire at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on South Tyler Street.
Firefighters from Pine Ridge, Kensington, Hernando, and a safety captain responded to the scene of the 1,700 square-foot home, according to the release.
Firefighters confirmed that residents of the home made it safely out of the burning home. Firefighters then went inside to begin fighting the inside fire and search the home.
Firefighters put out the fire in the bedroom where the fire began and found a dog on a bed in a second bedroom and safely removed the dog.
The fire was under control as of 3:26 p.m.
According to the release, one of the people living in the home told an investigator that he had extinguished a cigarette prior to leaving the bedroom.
The cause and origin appear to be in the vicinity of the ashtray, which was placed at the foot of the bed against the wall, the release stated.
The fire is believed to be accidental, according to the release.
Damage is estimated at $77,000 for property and contents. The Red Cross was notified about the six displaced adult occupants and two service dogs.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.