A Thursday afternoon fire at a Beverly Hills home, which engulfed a quarter of the structure, appears to have begun because of a partially extinguished cigarette at the foot of a resident’s bed.

According to a Citrus County Fire Rescue media release, firefighters were called to a house fire at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on South Tyler Street.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.