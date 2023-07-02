It’s been three months since county commissioners in April voted 3-1 to seek bids on a new $9 million animal shelter, but not much has been said since.
The Chronicle reached out to Community Services Director Eric Head to find out the latest. One big takeaway: “All eyes are on groundbreaking in the spring of 2024," he said.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Head shared these comments with the Chronicle:
Q: What’s happening with the proposed project?
A: “The architect and engineer are currently developing a 30% schematic design, based on the guidelines provided by (county commissioners).”
Q: The county was going to use the proceeds of the Betz Farm sale for the shelter. That sale didn’t happen and the property is back on the market. How will this affect the shelter?
A: “The shelter project is not contingent on the sale of Betz Farm, as there are other funding areas to explore.”
Q: Please share with me some of the amenities you want to see in the new shelter.
A: “The approved $9 million building cost includes isolation and quarantine dog kennels and an additional 300 square feet of office space.
“We anticipate that private donations will cover the cost of the additional alternates presented by the architect, including a bulk storage and sally port area, education and meeting space, outdoor barn, additional clinic space, aluminum canopy for covered walkways, additional cat kennels, and a transfer switch-generator plug.”
Q: How much money has Citrus County collected to date from private donations to help offset costs of a new animal shelter?
A: $2.5 million as of June 29.
Q: What are we getting for the $9 million, which could balloon to $12 million once associated costs are included?
A: With the $9 million option, the shelter capacity increases from 41 cats and 80 dogs to 74 cats and 110 dogs.
Square footage increases from the current 14,000 square feet to 24,450.
Cat holding cages decrease from 41 to 20. Added will be 30 cat condos and 24 cat-capacity catios, which are secure open-air enclosures allowing cats to experience outdoor sights, sounds, and smells.
Dog runs increase from 68 to 100 (including 40 adoption runs, 40 stray hold runs, and 20 isolation/quarantine kennels), while canine holding cages drop from 12 to 10.
Q: When do you expect to go out to bid on the project?
A: According to the county's strategic planning document, the final design will go to county commissioners in March 2024. If approved, the bid process should be advertised by May 2024.
Q: Scores of residents say a new animal shelter is desperately needed. What can you tell our readers about where we are in the process and how hopeful are you this will become a reality?
A: “Staff are very engaged with the planning process. They have been communicating weekly with the architect and engineer to provide input and specifics to keep us ahead of schedule.