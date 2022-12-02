Salt River Boutique

Brandi MCurdy is the owner of Salt River Boutique in Crystal River. In recent years McCurdy, who also works in the medical profession, has gained popularity on TikTok, a social media platform, as she chronicles her story as the mother of a drug addict.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Arranging piles or racks of clothes, she’s Brandi McCurdy, owner of Salt River Boutique in Crystal River.

On TikTok, she’s “@the_original_brandi_mac,” sharing videos with her more than 211K followers.

Salt River Boutique

Drug addiction can be a difficult subject for some to speak about publicly. Brandi McCurdy has gained notoriety on TikTok, a social-media platform, where she discusses the struggles of life as a mother with a daughter who lives with drug addiction.

