Arranging piles or racks of clothes, she’s Brandi McCurdy, owner of Salt River Boutique in Crystal River.
On TikTok, she’s “@the_original_brandi_mac,” sharing videos with her more than 211K followers.
As an acute care nurse practitioner, in her videos she speaks about drug addiction, what it does to a person, what she sees in the emergency room and ICU at North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville where she works, what it’s like to sit with the parent of a young person who has just died from an overdose.
As a mother of a daughter who struggles with addiction, often with tears falling down her face she tells it straight up, about the terror, the rage and heartbreak, the anxiety that doesn’t go away and the guilt over attention not given to her other children because she’s preoccupied with the one.
She talks about the fierce and furious love that will not give up; the nagging, constant fear of relapse and the “what if” — what if the next overdose is the one that she doesn’t recover from?
She talks about the dread of Christmas, because if her daughter, Brooke, relapses, it’s usually around Christmas, as she’s done before.
“You just want to save them, and you can’t,” Brandi said in a recent, tearful TikTok video. “It’s so hard understanding and recognizing that you can’t save them — I don’t want to lose my daughter again.
“Addiction destroys families, and her addiction has been a huge stress on our family when she’s in a relapse…but somehow, her addiction has brought her and I so much closer, which is hard to believe, because you feel like your children hate you,” she said to the camera and to her followers all over the globe. “But she and I have done so much healing over the last few years.”
Before
Born and raised in Citrus County, 40-year-old McCurdy always wanted to be a nurse.
At 17, she got pregnant with Brooke, who is now 22, and dropped out of high school.
Right away, she got her GED and later started the nursing program at Central Florida College (then CFCC).
She got married, had another daughter, got divorced.
“I failed out of the (nursing) program,” she said. “I couldn’t study ... I wasn’t ready,” she said. “Then I met the love of my life that I’ve been with for 15 years.”
They had a son together and she stayed home with the kids for a year.
Then her husband suggested she go back to nursing school, and despite being terrified that she would fail again, she spent the next number of years studying to be an acute care nurse practitioner.
In 2016, they moved to Idaho for five years, where Brandi started her Masters program.
Meanwhile, Brooke, at 19 with a son of her own, was living with Brandi’s mom.
In December 2019, Brandi learned that Brooke was using IV drugs with the baby’s father.
“I had no idea what was going on,” Brandi said. “I told them — I gave them an ultimatum: Let us take our grandson for several months while you both get treatment and get better.
“She refused,” Brandi said. “I called DCF. I wanted to make sure my grandson was protected.”
She also told her mother, “She’s going to die in your house if you continue to enable her.”
Still in Idaho, a couple of months later Brandi got a call from her stepfather that Brooke had overdosed.
“He was crying,” she said. “He had found her and he said, ‘We need your help.’ Within two hours I hopped on a plane. Brooke didn’t know I was coming.
“We got her into treatment (in Boise) and got our grandson,” she said. “I worked 10 years in the emergency department and ICU, but I was naïve. I thought it would be one stint in treatment and she would be better.”
After treatment, Brooke was better — for a while.
“They call it the ‘pink cloud;’ she was on that ‘sober high’ until she wasn’t any longer and she relapsed,” she said. “She had gotten a job, she was thriving, and then she wrecked her car.”
Relapse is a very real part of addiction and it doesn’t take much to succumb to it.
Saved by TikTok
When your child goes through anything serious, as a mom you’re all in. When your child hurts, you hurt too, maybe even more, because you feel helpless.
“When she had relapsed after her first stint in treatment — she’s been to treatment six times in the last three years — I went on TikTok,” Brandi said. “At that time I had been against MAT (Medication-Assisted Treatment) because I had seen people in the ER misusing it, so I made a video asking advice from people and sharing my views on it.
“I got hundreds of comments from people in recovery,” she said. “Some were really angry at me because I didn’t agree with MAT (at the time). But others understood that I was asking for advice ... I was also looking for a sense of community, because I felt very alone.
“I started sharing my journey and started getting hundreds and hundreds of messages from people telling me their loved one battled addiction, they lost a child, how they now feel so sorry that they hurt their parents or how my videos helped them stay sober, and those things touched me,” she said.
Brandi has also changed her views on MAT.
Some people can recover from addiction without it, but others can’t. If used correctly, it keeps someone from sticking a needle in their arm and overdosing, she said.
Christmas — the most anxious time of the year
“We were in Idaho, getting ready to move back to Florida, and Brooke was in treatment in Montana,” Brandi said. “That’s when we learned she had left treatment, Christmas night (2020), and she was missing, living on the streets.
“Apparently, she watched my videos and she ended up calling me to go back to treatment,” Brandi said. “My mom and stepdad flew up, got my car, picked Brooke up in Montana and drove her to Florida and right into treatment…she stayed sober for eight months, the longest she ever stayed sober.”
During those eight months, Brandi was elated to have her daughter back. Brooke was working toward getting custody of her son — she had turned over custody to Brandi — and it looked like this time recovery would stick.
But last year, right around Christmas, Brooke walked out of her mom’s house, and for the next eight months lived on the streets in Marion County.
“She and I had a chance to heal, and that made the relapse even harder,” she said, “and I went through a really bad depression. I still had three other kids to take care of, including my grandson. I had to be there for them, plus I work the night shift, seven days on and seven days off, and when I had a week off and the kids were in school, I’d be stuck in my head and I’d get really, really depressed.
“I needed something to do, and I love clothing, so I started an online boutique,” she said. “That allowed me to get out of my head, to stay busy enough to not stay focused on my daughter in active addiction. Because you worry all the time, about sex trafficking and overdose. You have phone anxiety, dreading that call.”
After eight months, out of the blue, Brooke showed up at her mom’s house asking for help.
“We were able to get her into detox right away, within two hours,” Brandi said. “For me, I will not enable her when she’s in active addiction. Too often I’ve seen what overdose does, and the last thing you want to do is enable someone.
“But if you want sobriety, I’m your biggest cheerleader, and she knew that when she showed up on my doorstep,” she said.
Currently, Brooke is in a treatment center out of state, and Brandi is on TikTok, hoping her daughter makes it through Christmas this year without leaving.
“My goal,” Brandi said, “when Brooke is sober and she comes back, I want my daughters and me to run the boutique together.”
Follow Brandi on TikTok and/or Instagram @the_original_brandi_mac.