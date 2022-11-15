Numerous programs exist to assist, recognize Florida’s 1.5 million veterans, governor says

Members of the Floral City VFW Post 7122 march in the 2021 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Inverness. Florida has the third largest veteran’s population behind California and Texas. Calling Florida the “most veteran-friendly state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis says state agencies and partners are committed to caring for its 1.5 million veterans through a range of programs and resources. 

 Matthew Beck

“Florida’s veterans have made countless sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and in return we are working hard to ensure they have the resources and support they need to be successful and take care of their families,” DeSantis said. “My administration will continue to invest in our veterans in the same way that they made sacrifices to invest in the freedom of our nation.”

