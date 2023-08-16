The Crystal River Area Council will meet Thursday, Aug. 17, starting at 10 a.m., at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center, 915 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
The following items on the agenda are:
Updated: August 16, 2023 @ 12:17 pm
• Discussion of boat ramp issues in the Crystal River area. County Administrator Steve Howard and Commissioner Jeff Kinnard will lead.
• Introduction of Douglas Baber, the new city manager for Crystal River.
• Priorities of the business community:
– Riverwalk.
– 579 center and other unsightly business operations.
– U.S. 19 roadwork disturbing business operations.
– Parking in the downtown region.
– Business-friendly relationship with city officials.
– Land Code changes for the city.
• Sun Plaza updates.
• Crystal River Mall timeline.
• Main Street update, provided by Crystal River Main Street Executive Director Alison Pinkston.
• Tourism.
• New businesses and changes in Crystal River.
• Upcoming events.
