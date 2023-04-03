To help address hunger in our community, and in celebration of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day on April 2, Bravera Health Seven Rivers has donated more than 300 jars of peanut butter (and other nut butters) to SOS Food Pantry.
All of the peanut butter was donated by Bravera Health Seven Rivers’ employees, medical staff and board members, and volunteers during the recent Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive.
According to the most recent data from 2019 at FLHealthCharts.gov, more than 15 percent of residents in Citrus County struggle to put food on the table. The Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive was launched to help support individuals who are facing food insecurity, which is a social determinant of health.
“Food insecurity has a significant impact on a person’s overall health and wellbeing,” said Linda Stockton, CEO. “Through our Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive, we are working to help fight hunger in our community. Our generous employees were so eager to donate to be sure we could stock the shelves at our local food bank.”
Peanut butter is one of the most requested items for food banks because it is highly nutritious and has a long shelf life. Unfortunately, many food banks in America report it is also one of the least donated food items. Other foods needed by food banks include canned goods, boxed pasta and rice, jarred or canned meats and fish, canned fruit and applesauce.
“We help local homeless with food, clothing and some personal items and contribute weekly to feeding the homeless at Hernando Park, “said Maria Cyr, president of SOS. “The need is great within our community and SOS depends entirely upon gifts, grants and donations from the community.”
Donations of non-perishable food items can be made on Wednesday mornings from 6 to 10 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando.
Monetary donations can be mailed to: SOS, P.O. Box 640774, Beverly Hills, FL 34464.