Over 300 jars of peanut butter collected for SOS Food Pantry

Bravera Health Seven Rivers donated more than 300 jars of peanut butter (and other nut butters) to SOS Food Pantry. Pictured are: Debbie Smith, Lucinda Snedeker, Linda Koch, Linda Stockton, Greg Bare, Leroy Hill and Kenneth Brown.

 Special to the Chronicle

To help address hunger in our community, and in celebration of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day on April 2, Bravera Health Seven Rivers has donated more than 300 jars of peanut butter (and other nut butters) to SOS Food Pantry.

All of the peanut butter was donated by Bravera Health Seven Rivers’ employees, medical staff and board members, and volunteers during the recent Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive.

