The power of an early morning sunrise

A thin veil of fog dampens the sun’s powerful rays on a morning in Citrus Springs. It's been hot with lots of sunshine but little rain so far this rainy season.

Somebody didn’t tell Mother Nature this is supposed to be the rainy season.

Citrus County received about 7 inches of rain in June, below the 7.75 inches it usually gets, according to the latest report from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).

