Somebody didn’t tell Mother Nature this is supposed to be the rainy season.
Citrus County received about 7 inches of rain in June, below the 7.75 inches it usually gets, according to the latest report from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
From January to the end of June, the county got about 16 inches of rain, down from the norm of 24 inches. By this time last year, Citrus County had already received over 23 inches of rain.
“We’ve had our moments of rain this year, but those moments seem few and far between,” District spokesman Mark Fulkerson said. “For the most part, 2023 has been a year of below-average rainfall and this has affected our area’s water resources.”
Water levels and flows along the Withlacoochee River rose slightly in late June, following several days of good rainfall.
But since then, river conditions have been slowly dropping again, he said..
Many of the swamps and creeks that annually provide wet season flows still need to fill up first.
“This means we need a lot more rain before the Withlacoochee River will see consistently higher flows and levels this summer,” Fulkerson said.
Meanwhile, water levels in the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes remain low “as our wet season struggles to gain traction,” he said. .
Since their peak last November, all three pools have dropped 2 to 3 feet, due to lack of rainfall. And rain that does fall over the lakes is either very scattered or passes quickly, Fulkerson said.
“The vast wetland areas and shallow marshes, which normally hold a couple feet of water during the wet season, are now completely dry,” he said.
All the District’s water control structures, which were closed in early November, remain closed to help conserve water in the lake chain.
Relief may be on the way.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 70% chance of Friday and Saturday and 60% for Sunday.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.