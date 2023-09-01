World Central Kitchen

On Friday, local nonprofit organizations were out in full-force meeting the needs of people hit hardest from Hurricane Idalia. Continuing through Monday, Daystar Life Center in Crystal River is hosting the Washington D.C.-based World Central Kitchen, which is serving meals from 11 a.m. until they run out.

Beginning Thursday, local nonprofit organizations were out in the storm-ravaged community doing what they’re trained to do: bring comfort and practical help for those in need.

At Daystar Life Center in Crystal River, World Central Kitchen, the Washington D.C.-based relief organization that partners with local chefs and restaurants to feed people after a disaster, served more than 1,400 meals.

Greg Kopit, with the Washington, D.C.-based World Central Kitchen, sets up a sign outside Daystar Life Center in Crystal River announcing free meals. "We're prepared to serve between 1,200 and 1,300 meals a day through Monday," said AnnMarie Briercheck, Daystar executive director.

