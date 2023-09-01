Beginning Thursday, local nonprofit organizations were out in the storm-ravaged community doing what they’re trained to do: bring comfort and practical help for those in need.
At Daystar Life Center in Crystal River, World Central Kitchen, the Washington D.C.-based relief organization that partners with local chefs and restaurants to feed people after a disaster, served more than 1,400 meals.
They were back on Friday and will be serving free meals through Monday, from 11 a.m. until they run out.
Daystar is at 6751 W. Gulf To Lake Highway, Crystal River.
Daystar is also giving out water from the Community Food Bank and the Red Cross.
“People are coming with desperation on their faces,” said AnnMarie Briercheck, Daystar executive director. “But the really great thing that’s happening, people are coming together.
“They’re coming in and getting 60-70 meals and taking them to their neighbors,” she said. “Friday morning we had 220 meals go to Pelican Cove, behind the Day’s Inn in Crystal River, and 300 to Crystal River Village. We’re prepared to do between 1,200-1,300 each day they’re here.”
Briercheck said what she has noticed right now is the immediate need for prepared meals rather than groceries because many of the people with flood damage don’t have any place to keep the food.
“So, what we’re doing is finding all the places where they’re doing meals for people until they can get back on their feet,” she said.
The food from World Central Kitchen being served at Daystar is being cooked and served by Ahmad Alaraj, owner of St. Pete-based food truck The Shawarma King.
Ironically, his food truck was damaged by Hurricane Idalia’s flood water. Yet, he and his crew came to serve the people of Citrus County.
“When Hurricane Charley came through Lakeland, a tree fell on top of our house and we lost our roof,” Alaraj said. “So we know what it’s like. We get a lot of joy and are grateful for the opportunity to do this for people in need.
“We sleep better at night knowing we did this."
To place an order for meals Saturday through Monday:
Call 352-464-1070 and leave a message with your name, how many meals and for which day(s).
Or, send a message via Facebook Messenger at www.facebook.com/DaystarCrystalRiver.
Community Food Bank
The Community Food Bank (CFB), in cooperation with Feeding Tampa Bay and FEMA, handed out MREs (meals ready to eat) and water Thursday to residents from Homosassa to Crystal River who live in flood zones and were affected by Hurricane Idalia.
The CFB is also stocking all of the 60-plus food pantries, ministries, shelters, and soup kitchens they serve throughout Hernando, Sumter, and Citrus counties with additional supplies for residents to access.
Also, they will continue to distribute MREs and meal boxes to partnering agencies in Citrus County.
“We are seeing unimaginable damage to homes along the coast and in flood zone areas,” said Barbara Sprague, CFB executive director and CEO. “Many residents have suffered a total loss of the contents of their homes, including kitchen appliances. Some have completely lost their homes.”
The CFB needs additional donations as they continue to meet the needs of the community.
“We provide meals to more than 70,000 individuals each month as part of our everyday operations,” Sprague said. “That number is steadily rising as we mobilize to serve individuals and families who are just now assessing their devastating losses in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.”
Residents who need Hurricane Idalia relief can call 211 or visit feed352.org and click Find Help to find the nearest food pantry.
Want to help with Hurricane Relief efforts? Please visit feed352.org and click Donate at the top of the page.
Operation Blessing
Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization Operation Blessing has deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team to Homosassa to begin cleanup efforts using local volunteers, with their base of operations at the Christian Center Church at 7961 W. Green Acres St., Homosassa.
Residents in the area whose homes were damaged are invited to stop by from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to fill out a work order request for free volunteer help.
Priority is given based on need (elderly, sick, disabled, etc.) and is based on volunteer availability.
Equipment on site in Homosassa includes a mobile kitchen, mobile command center, construction trailer, work order trailer, and multiple trucks carrying relief supplies and equipment.
The mobile kitchen began serving free meals to residents on Friday.
They will continue to serve free meals daily from noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Also, Operation Blessing will have multiple trailer-truckloads of emergency relief supplies including bottled water, shelf-stable and ready-to-eat foods, and emergency disaster relief kits containing items such as garbage bags, paper towels, cleaners, hand sanitizer, scour pads, gloves, and N95 masks.
Once they depart from Operation Blessing’s warehouses, the truckloads will be delivered to partner organizations throughout the affected area, for distribution to residents.
Operation Blessing will be in Citrus County, feeding people and doing volunteer work until the need is met.