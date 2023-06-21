Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.
Back in 1984, when Homosassa was still a small town, a few men got together, “stray Elks from up north,” to form an Elks Lodge in Homosassa.
One of those men was the late Charlie Hinkle.
They met at the old Yardarm Restaurant on the Homosassa River. Then when they outgrew that, they moved their meetings to the former Neffer’s Bowling Lanes – when it was a skating rink.
Next, they moved to a storefront.
“We didn’t have a lock on the door and people would just walk in to see what was going on,” Hinkle had told the Chronicle’s Homosassa Beacon in 2010 on the occasion of the West Citrus Elks Lodge’s 25th anniversary. “People would then come to the meetings because there wasn’t anything else to do back then.”
When the group was at 197 members, they received their charter. Later, they raised the money to build a lodge, with members experienced in construction doing much of the inside work themselves.
The West Citrus Elks Lodge 2693 at 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. in Homosassa is now home to more than 750 members – and so much more.
What does the West Citrus Elks Lodge do?
As part of the larger national Order of the Elks, the West Citrus Elks Lodge is a benevolent organization, not a social or business club, dedicated to service to the community.
However, they do have many regular social events for their members as well as for the community.
Above all, they exist to “promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity.”
For members: They serve dinners prepared by a full-time chef at the lodge several times a week. They have a bar where members can socialize, and they have dances.
For members and the community: The lodge offers line dancing at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and bingo at 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Their fundraising events are open to the public, and proceeds raised benefit community causes and charities.
“We do a lot in the community,” said Joanne Hepner, Ladies of the Elks member. “We have an active veterans committee and host an annual breakfast for Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star families.
“We also have a ‘sewing for veterans’ group that makes lap blankets and bibs and things like that, and we also visit veterans in assisted living facilities,” she said.
The lodge also recently gave $4,000 to the Bridge 4 Veterans homeless shelter in Inverness.
“We try to find areas in the community that need assistance,” Hepner said.
West Citrus Elks loves kids
Every summer, thanks to the West Citrus Elks’ fundraising efforts, kids in Citrus County attend Florida Elks Youth Camp in Umatilla in nearby Marion County.
This summer, 31 kids are going to the “405 acres of pure enjoyment,” said Elks member Irv Hendron.
Currently, Hendron heads the annual “Okey Ryan” golf tournament, scheduled for Oct. 16 at the Citrus National Golf Club in Homosassa. For more information, call Irv at 828-697-3819.
The lodge also hosts local Cub Scouts for their regular meetings, they provide Christmas gifts for local kids and combine with the Inverness Elks Lodge for a Christmas party for foster kids, help support students at Homosassa Elementary School however they can, and the lodge is the venue for the annual Math Field Day.
West Citrus Elks
Ladies of the Elks
With about 68 members, the Ladies of the Elks help support: Camp E-Nini-Hassee, Citrus County Family Resource Center, Citrus County Blessings, Community Food Bank, Homosassa Elementary School, CASA, Boys & Girls Clubs, Nature Coast Ministries, Wreath Across America and The Path of Citrus County.
They also support the Elks Therapy Van that provides in-home physical and occupational therapy to Florida children who do not have easy access to these services or the ability to pay.
“The ladies work hard throughout the year raising money through our fashion show, flea market, game days and our big craft show,” Hepner said. “We contributed over $8,000 to (community causes).”
How can the community help the West Citrus Elks help others
?
Of their more than 750 members, many are members “on the books” and don’t or can no longer be active participants, as it is with many other organizations.
“We would love to have younger members; that would be a help,” Hepner said.
What would also help is for the public to come to the lodge’s fundraising events and activities that are open to the public.
For more information:
Visit the website at westcitruselks.org.
Phone: 352-628-1221.
Address: 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34446.