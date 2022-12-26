Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.
The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
To have your nonprofit organization considered for a spotlight, here's the link to an online form you can fill out:
•••
When Nanci Martin first became the president of The Woman's Club of Beverly Hills in 2019, she had an idea for the club members to have a word for the year.
That first year the word was “exposure.”
“The club has been around for a long, long time,” Martin said. “But whenever we would go somewhere or have a table at the library, ladies would come up and say, ‘I never even knew you had a club.’
“So, I told the ladies we were going to expose ourselves, which got a laugh. We started with the Central Ridge Library, three or four of us each month at a table in the front area where everybody had to walk by us. We’d talk to people and have a terrific time meeting people.
“We got a few members,” she said, “but more so, we got exposure. People learned who we are and they’d say, ‘We’re going to look for you in the newspaper when you’re doing something.’”
What is the club’s history?
Martin said it’s not known exactly when the club started, maybe 30 or 35 years ago. What is known: They started as part of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC), a national organization.
“It was a large club back then, 40 or 50 members,” Martin said. “At one point, they decided they wanted to break away from the GFWC so they could do more in the community, do our own fundraisers, make our own money and spend it in our own community.
“They wanted to be self-sufficient and on their own feet.”
Years went by and then the club incorporated in 2012 as The Woman's Club of Beverly Hills.
What is the club’s purpose?
“As a community service organization, our purpose is to help in Citrus County wherever and whenever we are needed, to the best of our ability,” Martin said.
Some of the charities they help support include: Boys & Girls Clubs, CASA, Covenant Children’s Home, Forest Ridge Elementary School, Jessie’s Place, Meals on Wheels/Paw Pantry, SOS Food Pantry, Citrus County Honor Guard, The Path of Citrus County, plus others.
They also participate in the annual Field Day with the Key Training Center and CREST school, invited by the Kiwanis of West Citrus to pass out medals to the athletes.
Martin said she regularly reads the newspaper looking for needs that they can help meet.
“We’re a small club, but every woman in our club is dedicated and selfless and wants to help however we can,” Martin said. “We have some who are in retirement homes now. They still want to be a part, so they make phone calls and write notes. We have one person who makes beaded keychains to sell or give away.”
How many club members?
There are 17 members, but many non-members participate in the club’s activities and events.
Members do not have to live in Beverly Hills, but most of their charitable work is done in that community.
How does the club raise funds?
Among their fundraising events, their two major fundraisers are the annual purse auction and annual garage sale “with a twist.”
Instead of pricing items for sale, everything is: “Make us an offer — we will not turn down anything.”
“The first year we did that, we had people come and say, ‘I don’t really want to buy anything, but looking at the charities you support, I’d just like to give you a donation,’ and they were giving us $20 here and $30 there,” Martin said. “That first year we made almost $1,000 in one morning!
“We learned that people are wonderful. People do have big hearts.”
How can the community help the club help others?
“We know that times are tough for everyone and it gives us great pleasure knowing that we can possibly be a help in these tough times,” Martin said. “People can help us by donations, by coming to our functions when they see them advertised, they can join us in membership and help us do the work in our community.”