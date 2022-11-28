Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.
For years, it was an eerie, run-down old house in desperate need of repair.
Today, the Historic Duval-Metz House, which sits back on the property at the corner of Orange Avenue and Old Floral City Road in Floral City, is a local historical treasure, thought to be the oldest surviving residential structure in the entire county.
Built by ex-Confederate soldier John Paul Formy-Duval around 1866, the house was purchased in 2012 by the Duval House Trust, created by H. D. Bassett, a Formy-Duval descendant.
The trust, now called The Duval Preservation Trust, manages the property.
What does The Duval Preservation Trust do?
“Our mission statement is ‘to preserve and maintain the building and grounds as a hands-on learning tool for our county’s past.’ We want to provide a place where learning can take place, with programs for both children and adults, also to maintain this historical resource,” explained H.D. Bassett.
He added that eventually they hope to include informative programs about the indigenous people who lived nearby before Florida became a state and who were an integral part of Floral City/Citrus County history.
How is the trust funded?
First of all, The Duval Preservation Trust isn’t technically a trust, but a 501(c)3 corporation with the word “trust” in the name.
All of the work to date on the property has been accomplished by donations from businesses, charities and individuals, and a grant from the Florida Department of Historical Resources.
The Floral City Heritage Council is also an active supporter in the restoration project, although not financially.
“When people see the word ‘trust’ they think of a big purse of money sitting there waiting to be opened and this is certainly NOT the case,” said board member Marcia Beasley. “Projects within the restoration have only taken place as donations have been received. Actually, it is rewarding to know that this restoration has been accomplished by the community at large; it further demonstrates the importance of the building to the county.”
How many people are involved with the Historic Duval-Metz House restoration project?
The trust board has 11 members, but they are joined by many volunteers throughout the county who donate time, materials and labor, and others, some from out of state, who donate financially.
The Leadership Citrus Class of 2013 provided significant labor in the initial stages, and the Fort Cooper Chapter of the DAR donated and installed a historical marker at the front of the property on Orange Avenue.
What difference do you want to make in Citrus County?
It’s all about preserving history as the group works to preserve the oldest remaining residence in Citrus County so visitors can learn something about life in this area’s past each time they visit.
“They will be able to better understand and appreciate the work that their predecessors did for us to now have what we have,” Bassett said.
A long-term vision is to have examples of historical villages, such as the Timucuan village of Toscaste and the Seminole village of Cho-illy-hadjo on the south end of the property and to develop the land around the house as an early frontier homestead.
“It would provide a hands-on experience to increase awareness of our vivid history for students, residents and visitors,” Beasley said.
What motivates you?
“It’s the county citizens and visitors who have asked and continue to ask to tour the house and who express interest in Citrus County’s early history,” Beasley said. “We are also driven to preserve this building.”
Upcoming events:
The Historic Duval-Metz House will be open for touring as part of the Floral City Heritage Days “Candles, Carols ‘N’ Carriages” event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at 7801 S Old Floral City Rd, Floral City, FL 34436.
The Trust is sponsoring a special Heritage Days event, “A Frontier Christmas at the Historic Duval-Metz House,” from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The event includes a house tour, holiday tastings, silent auction and music and seeks to increase public awareness of what this site was and how it can continue to contribute to the history of Citrus County.
This is also a fundraising event for the continued rehabilitation of the house and for the development of the grounds on which the house resides. The vision is to reflect the early history and prehistory of Floral City and the county.
Learn more about the Historic Duval-Metz House online at: www. naturecoaster.com/the-story-of-citrus -countys-oldest-house