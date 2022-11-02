Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.
The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
To have your nonprofit organization considered for a spotlight, here's the link to an online form you can fill out:
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Learning something to make life easier isn’t guaranteed.
Josh Hicks and his Skill Building Class Inc. nonprofit have been trying to change that by teaching Citrus County’s youth several essential expertise across 12 weekly and free courses out of Hicks' handyman business in Homosassa, Handy Hicks.
When and how did the Skill Building Class start?
After Hicks filed the necessary paperwork to do so, his Skill Building Class became incorporated as a 501(c)3 public charity in February 2022, but Hicks and his local partners taught the annual class twice beforehand, graduating 58 so far.
Hicks started the class to help curb the impacts of childhood poverty by introducing preteens and teenagers to specialty trades to not just interest them, but also grow their knowledge and self-confidence to help them take on life’s future challenges.
Class subjects, to name a few, range from sewing, tile work and automotive, to cooking, drywalling and welding.
“Youth organization, self-improvement and life-skill activities,” said Hicks, who’s motivated by “life,” and developed his own determined and entrepreneurial work ethic from a laborious upbringing on a horse and dairy-cow farm.
How to sign up for the next Skill Building Class.
Up to 28 participants between 10 and 17 years old can sign up for the free 2023 Skill Building Class during an open enrollment from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Handy Hicks workshop, 7210 W. Homosassa Trail, Homosassa, where the class is also held.
Enrollment — done on a first come, first serve basis — requires either a parent or legal guardian to sign a liability and photo-consent form.
Skill Building Class courses last from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday, ending with a March 29 graduation.
How can the community support the Skill Building Class?
“Publicity and inspiration for others to do the same in their communities,” Hicks said.
Volunteers aren’t needed because the Skill Building Class president “elects appropriate and certified teachers” to host its courses. There are three members of staff with the nonprofit.
Handy Hicks and local business owners fund the Skill Building Class and its annual budget of $10,000.
Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916, bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.