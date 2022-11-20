Salvation Army bell ringers

Salvation Army bell ringer James Cassidy encourages Winn Dixie patrons to donate money into the traditional red pot Friday, Nov. 18. Crystal River resident Patricia Bushey stops on her way into the store to make a donation to the charity.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.

The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.

A Winn Dixie patron stops to drop in change Friday, Nov. 18, at a Salvation Army location in Crystal River. Bell ringers will be found across Citrus County collecting for the Salvation Army.
Major Hank Harwell

Harwell

