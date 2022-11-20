Salvation Army bell ringer James Cassidy encourages Winn Dixie patrons to donate money into the traditional red pot Friday, Nov. 18. Crystal River resident Patricia Bushey stops on her way into the store to make a donation to the charity.
The Salvation Army has come a long way since its beginnings in 1852 England when a man named William Booth shed the concept of traditional church and instead took the gospel of Jesus Christ directly to the people.
He and his wife, Catherine, walked the streets of London, preaching to the poor, the homeless, the hungry, and the destitute.
Catherine believed that loving God meant loving people by meeting their needs, feeding the hungry, clothing the naked and showing kindness to the lonely.
They founded the Salvation Army in 1865 with the purpose of helping suffering souls throughout London who wouldn’t attend, or didn’t feel welcomed by a traditional church.
In 2022, the Salvation Army’s core mission is the same as it was 157 years ago: To preach the gospel of Jesus and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination.
But in 2022, it uses 21st century methods to achieve its goals of showing God’s love to people in the community.
How did the local Salvation Army start in Citrus County?
Although there may have been a Salvation Army unit in Citrus County’s history, the current unit that’s in Lecanto began in 1972 with three people. Wayne Oswald and Vinyl Lewis served as treasurers and Dot Zipperer took care of social services.
They had no money, no office and no officers.
After sending out letters appealing for funds, they were able to send about 40 kids to summer camp. Thanks to generous donors, they rented a bus, hired a driver, provided clothing — all expenses were paid.
In addition to camp, this small unit helped individuals in emergency situations — home foreclosures, fires and help purchasing medication.
In August 2012, the unit moved into its current, spacious 16,000-square-foot Center for Worship and Service at 712 S. School Ave., Lecanto, off State Road 44.
Prior to that, since 1998, they had been using a cramped double-wide trailer and small sanctuary on Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa.
Before that, they worked out of a storefront in Beverly Hills.
The new location in Lecanto, centrally located, enabled them to offer more outreach services, instead of only reactionary emergency services during disasters.
Since 1993, the Salvation Army has provided probation services through a contract with the county and still does that today.
What does the Salvation Army in Citrus County do?
As Salvation Army Major Hank Harwell explained, the Salvation Army is both universal in its mission, and tailored to the needs of the community.
In Citrus County, the Salvation Army provides services such as help with utilities and rent in emergency situations, also food.
“We find it’s better to help people stay in their homes than to find them homes when they lose them,” he said.
When they have volunteers, they cook hot meals and serve them out in the community from their mobile canteen.
At Christmas, the Angel Tree program matches kids in need with people in the community who volunteer to buy gifts.
“We want to make sure kids have as happy a Christmas as they can,” Harwell said. “Our purpose is to meet human needs, so we’re always looking at how we can best do that.
“We’re starting a performing arts academy because we believe that’s a need in the community. People need beauty in their lives,” he said.
Since 1891, they've been synonymous with the holiday season — those familiar red kettles wit…
Harwell said the foundation of everything they do is God and his love for people.
“When someone comes to our building for a tour, I start at our chapel,” he said. “We’re a church, and that drives everything else we do, all our services. Our founder (Booth) long ago said we can’t expect people to believe there’s a God that loves them until they see it in action.
“We want to show people God’s love,” he said.
How is the organization funded?
A shoestring annual budget of about $600,000 is funded through donations. Some of the programs, such as rent and utilities assistance, receive government grant funding.
What keeps you motivated?
For Harwell, it’s knowing he’s doing what God has called him to do. That, and having a church congregation where he can preach and teach.
“That’s something I enjoy and look forward to,” he said. “Most often, people who come to us are at their lowest, but when you see you’ve made a difference, that gives you enough fuel for the next time and the next person.”