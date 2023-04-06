Precious Paws Rescue

Precious Paws Rescue in Lecanto is an animal rescue specializing in cat rescue. This shy feline rests in an elevated platform inside what is shaped as the head of a cat. The animals are cared for daily by a dedicated staff and volunteers.

Every paw is precious to the volunteers at Precious Paws Rescue Inc.

Open seven days a week in a storefront in Lecanto, the cats in the care of the nonprofit organization roam in their own enclosed play area that would be any rescue cat’s dream, with places to climb as well as places to hide and take a nap.

Pat O'Brien is a founder of Precious Paws Rescue Inc. 
Precious Paws volunteer Michelle Breeden cleans a litter box at the Precious Paws storefront Friday, March 24. The nonprofit cares for a variety of animals but cats are a primary rescue.
Mocha is a young cat that has been living at Precious Paws in Lecanto.

