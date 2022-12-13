Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.
Ruby, a black German Shepherd wearing black sneakers on all four paws, was ready to train Monday.
She joined several other service dogs in training at the Inverness Depot for a session with Merlyn Lewis, president and trainer with the nonprofit organization New Life Medical Service Dogs.
Ruby is training to be a mobility service dog, serving as a brace and support for someone with strength and balance issues.
As a mobility dog, Ruby is able to perform tasks such as retrieving out-of-reach objects, bringing dropped items to her handler, helping to maneuver stairs and curbs and keeping her handler from bumping into things, among other tasks.
Stella was there for training to help someone with migraine headaches, and Rilee was there as a mobility dog already in service with her handler, Laura Lee Putzback, who is on New Life’s advisory board.
“We don’t see ourselves merely as ‘dog trainers,’ but as people who work with people with disabilities, helping to improve the quality of their lives with a dog that’s specifically trained to mitigate a person’s specific condition,” Putzback said. “It’s very personalized.
“We’re small — our goal is to make a difference in one person’s life at a time.
Why poodles?
Even though Ruby is a German Shepherd and her friend Blue is a fox-red Labrador, most of the dogs in training with New Life Medical Service Dogs are standard poodles, which grow to a standing height of 24- to 32.5-inches and up to 50 pounds (females) or 70 pounds (males).
“We like this breed because they’re athletic and intelligent, they’re non-shedding and not hyper,” Merlyn Lewis said.
Lewis has been training dogs for more than 30 years and therapy and service dogs for about 10 years.
Currently, two dogs-in-training live with her. It takes 18 to 24 months to train a dog from a puppy.
What is the history of New Life Medical Service Dogs?
The organization, which started in Brooksville and came to Citrus County in 2018, began with a small group of people who were concerned about a lack of affordable service dogs, long waiting lists and a rise in the number of trained service dogs ending up in local animal shelters.
The group formed what is now called New Life Medical Service Dogs, with a vision to empower people with disabilities to “become highly skilled service dog handlers who have access to a safe and inclusive community,” as their website states.
What kind of training does a New Life dog receive?
The training has four levels: basic obedience and intermediate obedience, and then the fundamentals that any service dog needs to learn about public access.
The fourth level is specific, individualized skills in non “pet-friendly” places such as busy airports, shopping malls, urban environments, etc.
Lewis trains no more than two dogs at her home at any one time.
With New Life’s partner program, a dog lives with its handler and the two complete a minimum of 200 training hours with Lewis; the partner program is limited to 10-15 students at a time.
“Because we’re so specialized, we limit ourselves so we can focus on personalization,” Putzback said.
She added that their dogs are not trained for someone who is totally blind, ‘because that is such a specialized skill.”
However, they do train dogs to help with vision difficulties such as depth perception and not being able to see well at night.
What is the process to receive a dog from New Life Medical Service Dogs?
Several times a year, the organization opens up its application process and will hold an event at a local library.
“We don’t want to put people on a waiting list … and we want to manage how many people we commit to,” Putzback said.
The first thing they do is explain the differences between service dogs, therapy animals and emotional support animals.
As Putzback explained, a service dog has a specific job to help a person with a specific condition.
Think of it as you would a medical device — hearing aids, a cane, a wheelchair or walker, etc.
“A therapy animal is for the benefit of others,” she said. “If you need one of those, or an emotional support animal, we can tell you where you can go for those. If you need a service dog, then we ask you to stay for the second part of the event where we talk about what we offer.”
The program costs a minimum fee of $250; however, for those who are unable to pay, scholarships are available.
Are there “rules’ for when the service dogs are in public?
Yes, but the dogs are the ones who keep the rules. It’s the public that often doesn’t know how to behave.
The basic rule: When in doubt, ask the handler, the person holding the leash or harness handle.
You wouldn’t touch someone’s hearing aids in their ears, so don’t touch the dog without asking.
A service dog is doing its job and distractions might be harmful to its handler.
“No ‘kissy face noises’ or calling the dog, and don’t stare at a dog in the eyes,” Lewis said.
For information and to fill out the online contact form to be notified when New Life Service Dogs is taking applications, go to the website: www.servicedogafl.com.
Find them on Facebook at: https://tinyurl.com/5avenafu.
Email: servicedog4u@outlook.com