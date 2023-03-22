It’s feeding time at Missy’s Miracles Wildlife Rescue in Crystal River, and the little ones get their own species-specific formula.
Lisa Jernegan, one of founder Missy Glover’s volunteers, feeds a baby squirrel with a feeding syringe.
Also on Glover’s front porch in cages and carriers are: a pair of frisky and inquisitive young raccoons, four baby raccoons that purr like kittens, a baby river otter lying on its back under a blankie, a tiny baby possum and a lone, teeny gray kitten, the sole survivor of its mother’s litter.
“We ‘rehab and release.’ We take orphaned, abandoned, sick and injured,” Glover said.
The nonprofit organization is permitted for small mammals: raccoons, squirrels, possums, otters, rabbits, skunks, armadillos and kittens.
It is not permitted for birds.
Currently, Missy’s Miracles has about 120 animals in rehab, although that number fluctuates daily.
The goal is to bring the animals to the point of maturity and/or health and release them back into the wild.
To do that successfully, Glover and the rest of the volunteers who do hands-on care are careful not to cuddle or otherwise socialize the animals, as difficult as that can be because they’re so darn cute.
Kittens are the only exception because they’re pets that will be adopted out when they’re big enough.
As Glover explained, in Florida it’s illegal to keep wild animals as pets.
According to information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), “Animals from the wild (including injured, orphaned, or abandoned native animals) are NEVER eligible to be kept as personal pets in Florida. Personal pet permits are only issued for animals which are captive bred and are obtained from a legal licensed source.
"Any injured, orphaned, or abandoned animals must be brought to a permitted wildlife rehabilitator for rehabilitation. Caring for sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife beyond the time necessary to transport the animal to a permitted rehabilitator is against the law.”
Glover said sometimes she gets calls from people who have been raising a raccoon as a pet and then it tears up the furniture.
“When that happens, they often say, ‘I found this raccoon,’ but they almost never get their stories straight and then admit that they’ve been raising it and now they don’t know what to do,” she said.
•••
As an organization, Missy’s Miracles began five years ago, but Glover said she’s been caring for injured and abandoned animals for years.
“I’ve always been known as ‘Missy can fix it,’” she said. “You start with one and then you research and learn from other rehabbers and you network — it’s constantly learning.”
Two things she has learned about raccoons: They love Honey Nut Cheerios as a snack, and they love to play with ice cubes.
As a nonprofit organization, Missy’s Miracles Wildlife Rescue relies solely on donations.
“We don’t have any big donors, but we do have really great supporters that follow us on Facebook,” she said. “They love it when I post videos and pictures and updates and stories, and even if they can’t donate, they share my posts and my link.
“Even if they only donate $5, that adds up and we’re able to buy food (and pay veterinarian fees).”
Glover said her role is 24/7, with bottle feedings sometimes every three hours, and she can’t take a vacation, although she said she does get a chance to go fishing when everyone’s fed and happy all at the same time.
“It’s the little things that keep us going, like when they do something funny or cute,” she said. “But the big thing is when they’re ready … when their internal instincts kick in and they ‘wild up,’ when you’ve taken something that was on death’s door and you’ve done everything right and then you release it and it runs into trees or rolls in the dirt.
“That’s when you go, ‘It’s all worth it.’”
For more information about Missy’s Miracles Wildlife Rescue, go to the Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/gotmissimiracles.
Missy Glover will also be at the pet adoption and donation drive from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Jenkins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Homosassa at 1005 S Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34448.
To donate by PayPal, go to https://tinyurl.com/bddw4kk6.
To contact Missy Glover, text a message to 352-220-1664.