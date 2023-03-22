Missy's Miracle Wildlife Rescue

Missy Glover, founder of Missy's Miracles Wildlife Rescue, holds a young river otter that was found abandoned near Hernando. The otter is one of the many animals she is raising with hopes of returning to the wild.

It’s feeding time at Missy’s Miracles Wildlife Rescue in Crystal River, and the little ones get their own species-specific formula.

Lisa Jernegan, one of founder Missy Glover’s volunteers, feeds a baby squirrel with a feeding syringe.

Missy's Miracles Wildlife Rescue volunteer Lisa Jernegan uses a syringe to feed this baby squirrel. Once the animal is old enough and deemed healthy enough, the animal will be returned into the wild.
A tiny syringe is used to hand-feed this baby squirrel at Missy's Miracle Wildlife Rescue.
Raccoons are playful and seem to want to handle and chew on just about everything, including these plastic rings hanging in its crate at Missy's Miracles Wildlife Rescue.
The soft pads on the feet of this river otter are visible as the animal is picked up from its crate.

