Homeless camp

A homeless encampment encountered during the 2018 Mid-Florida Homeless Coalition Point in Time annual survey that identifies homeless people throughout the county, assessing their needs and offering assistance to those who want it.

 Chronicle file

Across the nation, as people move into the season of family and feasting and celebration, others survive hand to mouth.

The annual Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 12-20, always just prior to Thanksgiving, is designed to not only draw attention to the problems of hunger and homelessness, but to move people to help.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Barbara Wheeler

Wheeler

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.