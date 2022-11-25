Paul Pilny Toys for Tots

In this photo from 2020: Paul Pilny, coordinator for the Citrus County Marine Corp Reserve's Toys for Tots campaign, shuffles boxes from a storage unit in Floral City into a waiting truck. The program receives thousands of donated toys from corporate donors and community donors. Look for the Toys for Tots donation boxes across the county to donate new, unwrapped toys. All of the donations will benefit children within Citrus County.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.

The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.

