In Citrus County, Paul Pilny is synonymous with Marine Toys for Tots, the national organization that provides toys for families who need a helping hand at Christmas.
“This year I’m going to have enough toys for every kid in this county,” Pilny said. “It’s impossible for any kid to go without this year.”
That’s what those big collection boxes placed in more than 150 local businesses and other locations across Citrus County are all about; they’re for donations of new, unwrapped toys, which will be picked up by a Toys for Tots volunteer and stored until it’s time for the annual toy distribution, under the administration of Citrus United Basket (C.U.B.).
That’s where thousands of toys and gift items are set out and parents come to “shop” for free for gifts for their kids, usually an average of eight toys for each child.
How did Toys for Tots start in Citrus County?
Paul Pilny is the main man, but he isn’t the founder of the local chapter.
That honor goes to 92-year-old, Korean War US Marine veteran Walt Clevenger. When he moved to Citrus County in the 1980s, one of the first things he did was look for ways to volunteer.
He started a local Marine Corps League, whose mission is to preserve the traditions of the U.S. Marine Corps and serve other Marines and their families and the community.
One of the things they do is Toys for Tots.
At the time Clevenger had noticed people putting out boxes they marked ‘toys for tots’ to collect toys, but it wasn’t the official Marine Corps League program, Clevenger told the Chronicle in 2021.
“So, I decided that’s what I wanted to do, and I started Toys for Tots here,” he said.
Pilny took over leadership of the toy drive in the early 2000s.
Besides toy donations from the community, where do the toys come from?
When Pilny is asked this question, his eyes grow wide, because he has stories to tell.
He gets phone calls all the time from people with donations, whether it’s 1,800 Hess toy trucks or as many Build-A-Bear Workshop bears, nearly 2,000 Lego kits or 1,500 Beanie Babies.
One year 1,600 children’s books were delivered to him, which he gave to the Citrus County Library System to give away to children.
Another year, a woman coming out of a local Walmart handed him a brand-new laptop computer she had just purchased.
“I went to the Young Marines with that and asked which Young Marine had done the most this year and gave it to them,” he said.
One year someone gave him a bunch of $25 gift cards and he gave them to expectant moms.
“I enjoy giving,” he said.
Pilny also gets $28,000 worth of toys from the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
A portion of the toys collected go to the Family Resource Center for its holiday gift program.
This year Winn Dixie stores donated 100 bicycles and Oliie’s gave Pilny a $2,300 store credit, plus a 15% discount and no sales tax, for a toys and gifts shopping spree.
“Every year somebody goes above and beyond,” Pilny said.
He added that the bicycles are distributed through a raffle system, to make things fair.
‘Help wanted’
Pilny said what he really needs is volunteers that can lift heavy boxes and help load and unload trucks.
“Most of my guys, we’re all getting old,” he said.
“We do this because this is something the Marines have been doing for 75 years,” Pilny said. “It’s all about the kids.”
INFO:
Email Paul Pilny at ppilny@tampabay.rr.com
Phone: 352-344-2656
Website: www.toysfortots.org