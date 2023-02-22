Joshua's House

Joshua's House bookkeeper Karen Cuttone brushes Titan, a golden retriever that was brought to Joshua's House Golden Retriever Rescue and Sanctuary from South Korea at 6 months of age.

Tallie has urinary issues. Daisy has hip issues.

Archie and Foxy came from overseas and suffer from PTSD.

Joshua's House president and CEO Ellen Pavlik, left, and bookkeeper Karen Cutton work to attach a device to the back end of Lucky, a rescued golden retriever that has a broken back. The two-wheeled contraption helps the dog's mobility.
Joshua's House is a Lecanto-based dog rescue.
Karen Cuttone plays with Tallie on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Joshua's House Golden Retriever Rescue and Sanctuary in Lecanto. Some of the dogs at the rescue will "live their best lives" at the Lecanto sanctuary, according to Ellen Pavlik, founder of Joshua's House.

