Habitat For Humanity partner family member Nigdalei Perez puts in her sweat equity Tuesday, Dec. 20, as she uses a chalk-line to prepare for siding to be placed on a Habitat home under construction in Citrus Springs.
The day a family gets the key to their Habitat for Humanity home is called Dedication Day.
There’s a lot of fanfare, speeches, applause and tears.
Most often, there’s a back story filled with hard times, tragedy, bad choices and then a turnaround, followed by months of hard work, of learning and re-learning, of seeing the fruit of one’s labor..
A Habitat home is not a handout, but, as they say, a “hand up.”
Since 1993, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County has helped 222 “partner families” get into their own home.
“It took us 10 years to build the first 10 homes in Citrus County,” said George Rusaw, president/CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County. “At year 20, we had 100 homes.”
Currently, Habitat is building exclusively in Citrus Springs – 180 homesites.
“By next year, we’ll be at a pace of 30 homes a year,” Rusaw said.
What is Habitat’s vision and mission in Citrus County?
According to the website:
The vision: A world where everyone has a decent place to live.
The mission: Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County is a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry that seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, neighborhoods, and hope, working to eliminate substandard housing for people of all backgrounds, races, and religions by providing simple, decent, affordable housing to those who have a need, ability to pay and willingness to partner.
Habitat for Humanity is not a charity or a give-away program … that believes that through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.
Who are Habitat homeowners?
“Our focus at Habitat is on folks that are at 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI) or less,” Rusaw said.
Median household income in Citrus County in 2017-2021 was $48,664. So, 80 percent would be $38,931.
“These are under-served folks, because of a lack of financial resources,” Rusaw said. “They work; they just don’t earn enough to qualify for a conventional mortgage to buy a conventional home.”
Here in our community, that would include school board employees who work in support service jobs and many hospital employees, he said.
“These are essential, hard-working people, but they just don’t make a lot of money, and that’s our niche,” Rusaw said.
Currently, 41 approved families are in process, and two or three of those will probably be in their homes this month.
How much does a Habitat home cost a partner family?
A three-bedroom home is currently appraised at $200,000. However, Habitat has “many tools in their toolbox” for determining mortgage payments that are affordable, Rusaw said.
Each partner-family’s mortgage payment depends on the family’s income and credit profile. Payments for a home in Citrus Springs are running between $550 and $850, which includes taxes and insurance, and some people who qualify for a subsidy will pay less.
Also, some homeowners qualify for a 0 percent interest mortgage.
The general rule of thumb is that a mortgage payment should not exceed 30 percent of a family’s gross income.
What is the process for a person/family to get into a Habitat home?
Meeting the income requirement is just the beginning.
You must have lived or worked in Citrus County for the past 12 months, must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, must have the ability to pay and proof of at least one year of steady, verifiable annual income, and have no judgments or liens against you or excessive debt.
Habitat partners also need to attend training classes, put in 350 “sweat equity” volunteer hours either at a Habitat jobsite or one of the ReStores and pay $2,000 toward closing costs.
These requirements are aimed at finding homeowners of Habitat homes who are stable members of the community who will take care of their new home.
Sweat equity not only reduces the cost of labor but more importantly helps instill a sense of pride, ownership and self-worth, and also being personally invested in the community.
With Habitat deed-restricted neighborhoods like Southern Pines Village in Inverness and now the up-and-coming neighborhood in Citrus Springs, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County is not just building houses but building communities within the larger community.
The backbone of any nonprofit organization is its volunteers.
What keeps the staff and volunteers motivated?
“For us, it’s the mission,” Rusaw said. “It’s purpose-driven. We get up in the morning and come to work and you feel like you’re really helping someone. And the people we’re helping, we get to know these people and their families; we work beside them.
“Also, it’s gratifying to know that these homes will provide comfort and security for not only the current families but for future generations,” he said, “and that’s pretty inspiring.”