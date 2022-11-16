Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.
The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
To have your nonprofit organization considered for a spotlight
Of the three Pilot Clubs in Citrus County — Crystal River, Rails to Trails and Gulf to Lakes — Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club is the group that, for the past 20 or so years, has presented the annual Parade of Trees event where local businesses and organizations decorate huge Christmas trees that are then sold.
But who are the Pilots — and do they fly planes?
“We are a group of women who want to serve our community,” said Gidget Lefkowitz, Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club past president.
The original Pilot club started in 1921 in Macon, Georgia, with 41 local Macon businesswomen. Since then, the organization has expanded around the world.
As for piloting a plane, that’s a misnomer.
“The Pilot Club symbol of a ship's wheel is reminiscent of a river boat steering wheel with the club motto being: ‘True Course Ever,’” explained Jeanmarie Patterson, Gulf to Lakes club secretary. “Our club mission is to educate youth and adults about brain health and safety, to assist those people who are affected by brain related disability and illness, and to support their caregivers, in addition to preparing youth for a life of service.”
Pilot International still uses the riverboat steering wheel as its logo.
Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club started in Citrus County in 1997, Lefkowitz said. “On Dec. 12, we will celebrate our 25th anniversary of service to the community.”
Ways they serve Citrus County include:
Supporting veterans, especially the Women Veterans Coalition; they donate money and write cards for veterans on the Honor Flights; they support local hospice organizations however they can to fulfill a patient’s request.
They were instrumental in providing funds to help the CREST school in their effort to replace its aging playground equipment with play equipment that’s accessible for their wheelchair-bound students and accessible for students with other physical and mental challenges.
The club also regularly honors the school’s teachers and staff with an appreciation luncheon during Teacher Appreciation Week.
They support local ESE classrooms however they can; their members provide practical help for caregivers of people with dementia or brain injuries, such as taking a caregiver to get her nails done, Lefkowitz said.
“We’ve gone to nursing homes with baskets of socks, because that’s one thing they always ask for,” Lefkowitz said.
They also collect personal care items for seniors and give them to EMS workers who often go on calls to a senior’s home and while there observe things the person doesn’t have, such as soap or toothpaste.
Pilot International’s focus is on brain health and brain injuries, but local clubs do so much more, Lefkowitz said.
As part of Florida District Pilots, the local Pilot clubs have helped build five college campus dorm houses.
“And we help to send 100 young adults to college with their room and board free of charge through scholarships,” Patterson said. “Two dorms are at the University of Florida at Gainesville; two are at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, and one is at the University of South Florida in Tampa. We are very proud of this achievement.”
The annual Parade of Trees is their biggest fundraiser, bringing in thousands of dollars.
Other fundraisers have included fashion shows and Bunco games.
Lefkowitz said they’re always thinking of new fundraisers such as a spaghetti dinner or a comedy show.
Every dollar goes directly back to the local community to meet the needs of Citrus County citizens.
“We’ve joined this group so we could be of service, and that’s what keeps us motivated,” Lefkowitz said. “We’re also motivated by our friendship, all of us working together and helping each other — we help other organizations, too, supporting them in what they’re doing.
“That’s what keeps us going,” she said, “because we know we’re doing good in the community.”
Learn more about Pilot International at: https://www.pilotinternational.org.
Find Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club on Facebook at: https://tinyurl.com/9skwvmst.