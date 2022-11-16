2022 Parde of Trees

Gulf to Lakes Pilot CLub volunteer Judi McEvoy hangs ornaments onto a Christmas tree Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the St. Michael Archangel Greek Orthodox Church in Lecanto. She, along with a host of other Pilot Club members and volunteers, ornately decorate trees in various themes that will be available for viewing Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, as part of the club's annual Parade of Trees Holiday Spectacular. Admission is free with a non-perishable food-item or unwrapped toy to benefit Citrus United Basket.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.

The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.