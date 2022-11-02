Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.
The Homosassa Library does more than just ‘get by with a little help from its friends.”
It thrives with lots of help from the Friends of the Homosassa Library, raising money to provide services and items the library's budget doesn’t cover.
Thanks to the Friends the Community Room was repainted, new shades to darken the room for projector programs were installed, many chairs and tables added. Repainting alone cost $1,000. Also thanks to the Friends, the library’s Teen Zone got an update with repainting, a Teen Zone sign, new furniture, new rug and new artwork for the walls. Altogether it cost about $6,000.
The Friends also purchased a $3,000 literacy computer for children.
The nonprofit group started in 1991 in Old Homosassa by a group of residents interested in supporting the library.
When the new library opened in 2007, the Friends donated $50,000 for books and materials. Over the past six years they’ve donated another $50,000.
In December 2015, a devastating fire at Great Floors in Homosassa, which included the storage space used by the Friends to store all the books, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and miscellaneous media earmarked for their semi-annual book sales, destroyed everything they had collected for their spring 2016 sale.
At least 40 to 50 boxes of sorted books, mostly hardbacks, were lost, including a collection of cookbooks 10 boxes full of them.
The semi-annual Friends of the Homosassa Library book sale is so much more than books.
Also destroyed in the fire: all the scrapbooks that chronicled the Friends from their beginning in 1991, back when the library was a small building in Old Homosassa.
The fire also destroyed the group’s sorting tables, all their supplies, signs and a $90 fan.
A story in the Chronicle about the fire included a desperate plea to the community for donations of books and other media material — and the community responded.
From the lines of people outside the library and the stacks and stacks of books on tables in the library’s lobby on the first day of that spring sale, you would never know it was a book sale that almost wasn’t.
They even ran out of parking spaces and people had to park in the nearby ballfield, proving to the Friends that they had friends in the community.
Who are the Friends of the Homosassa Library?
“We are a non-profit organization with only volunteers, no paid staff, and all of our funds go to the library,” said Shirley Leonard, who does a periodic newsletter and writes news briefs to send to area publications and radio stations about things the Friends are doing.
Friends president is Cathy Trask, and the group’s board of directors consists of 13 members who organize the book sales.
On average, they have about 10 volunteers who help during the book sales and volunteers are always welcome.
Call Cathy Trask at 716-378-4684.
What is your annual budget? How are you funded?
The budget is dictated by how successful the book sales are. “Our sales have been increasingly successful these past few years, garnering from $5,000 to $7,000 each. When you consider that we sell paperbacks for 50 cents each and hardcovers for $2 and $3, our profits are pretty remarkable,” Leonard said.
The group is funded through book sales and membership fees. As a whole, the Friends of the Homosassa Library has about 150 members. Membership dues, which are tax deductible donations, range from $10 to as much as $100 or more.
The books and materials sold at the book sales are all donated and stored in a warehouse storage unit donated by Carol's Interiors and Floors in Homosassa.
What difference does the Friends want to make in Citrus County?
“We want to help make reading materials, including books, newspapers, periodicals, etc., available to all residents of Citrus County and beyond,” Leonard said.
How did the pandemic affected your agency?
“The pandemic caused us to cancel book sales because they are held at the library — hundreds of people crowd into the community room and hallways,” Leonard said. “We lost much of our income in 2020 and 2021 and reduced our donations to the library. We have since recovered and our last sale was one of our most successful.”
What keeps you motivated?
“We are motivated by our love of reading and the desire to pass it on to others,” Leonard said. “The importance of our library is the knowledge within its walls, of its staff, the librarians, and the computers and programs it makes available to everyone. It is so much more than just books. Its importance to the general public motivates us to keep going.”