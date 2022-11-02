Friends of the Homosassa Library

In this photo from November 2019, Wylene Head, left, and Alanna Kauffman look through some of the thousands of books for sale at the Fall Book Sale to benefit the Friends of the Homosassa Library. The sale at the Homosassa Public Library located on the corner of West Grover Cleveland Boulevard and South Grandmarch Avenue, will continue today from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to books, CD's, DVD's, puzzles and games are available for purchase.

 Chronicle file photo

Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.

The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.

