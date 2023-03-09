Female Veterans Monument

In this photo from Jan. 30, 2021, Female Veterans Network of Citrus County Founder and President Cynthia Henderson, a United States Air Force veteran, left, is assisted by Tommy Pillouras and his son Sammy Pillouras, far right, as they unveil the Female Veterans Monument at the Old Courthouse. These three, along with hundreds of others gathered at the Old Courthouse for the dedication honoring female veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War. The network has worked years to raise funds for the monument that now stands with other veteran memorials on the Old Courthouse grounds in Inverness. Along with many other community supporters, the Pillouras family are well-known supporters of veterans and have been made major donors to the project.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Women are military veterans, too.

That was the message Air Force veteran Cynthia Henderson wanted to get out in 2011 as she and two other female veterans, Joan Conway and Elaine Hunt, formed a group that met monthly at the Veterans Affairs clinic in Lecanto.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.