Women are military veterans, too.
That was the message Air Force veteran Cynthia Henderson wanted to get out in 2011 as she and two other female veterans, Joan Conway and Elaine Hunt, formed a group that met monthly at the Veterans Affairs clinic in Lecanto.
From that group came the Female Veterans Network, a place where other female veterans could find camaraderie and support.
From the beginning, Henderson envisioned a group that worked together to help other women veterans in need, such as a 64-year-old veteran with multiple sclerosis who lived on a fixed income, one of the first they helped when Henderson heard about her from the Citrus County Veterans Coalition.
The coalition had been raising funds to get her a car and suggested the female veterans group take this on as a project.
“That way we can help other women veterans in tangible ways,” Henderson told the Chronicle in 2011. “Many functions occur where we would like to involve female veterans, but we don’t know how to reach them.”
The Female Veterans Network (FVN) formed in 2016 with Henderson and a core group of 15 women. Today there are about 40 active members, with many more female veterans in the community.
As a nonprofit organization, what does the Female Veterans Network (FVN) do?
FVN was formed to unite female veterans, develop camaraderie and be a place where we can discuss the issues and causes that are unique and important to female veterans and to develop solutions.
FVN also seeks to recognize and thank all the women who have served and are serving in the military today. We honor our past and are focused on our future.
Who makes up FVN’s membership?
FVN’s members have served in all branches of the military and in every conflict from World War II through Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as in peacetime.
Military women’s service and patriotism have been catalysts for both political and social change. These changes, however, have not come without hardships, such as harassment and lack of recognition, both within and outside the military, Henderson said.
How is FVN’s presence felt in the community?
Part of the FVN mission is visibility and giving back to the community. Some of the ways FVN has done this include: involvement in the Veterans Day parade, Veterans in the Classroom program and Veterans Week health fair; food drives for local food pantries; school supplies drives for local classrooms, also collection of warm hats, scarves and Bombas socks for students in need.
FVN also donated more than 100 backpacks filled with toiletries, socks and reading material to go to local agencies that can distribute them to homeless people.
Members of FVN are involved in the community in other ways, such as Habitat for Humanity, sewing groups that make walker/wheelchair bags to donate to assisted living facilities; some are involved with other local service clubs and veterans organizations.
“We also take care of our own,” Henderson said. “Last year, through the efforts of one of our members and the Owens-Corning Roof Deployment Program, a Navy female veteran now has a new roof. … Several of (us), with the help of a few strong men, worked at a member’s home and redid the walkway around her house so she could have access to her backyard without fear of falling.”
Plus, FVN has established a scholarship fund to be granted to one senior female cadet from each of the Citrus County high school JROTC units, as well as a benevolent fund for members who are in need of assistance.
How is FVN funded?
Through private donors and benefactors, through grants, fundraisers such as a booth at Our Lady of Grace Church’s monthly flea market and selling pins honoring female veterans.
What is FVN’s connection with the Female Veterans Monument at the Old Courthouse?
After three tireless years of fundraising, the FVN unveiled a large, granite monument dedicated to all female veterans in service of the United States — past, present and future — on the grounds of the historic Old Courthouse in downtown Inverness on Jan. 30, 2021.
The dedication culminated a major effort spearheaded by FVN members who had a long-held vision of the granite tribute being a teaching tool for future generations about the importance of maintaining a steadfast female presence in the U.S. military.
How can the community help FVN?
By getting the word out about the Female Veterans Network, because there are new people moving to the community everyday, including female veterans.
Also, members of FVN would love to be invited to speak to local organizations about the history of women in the military and the mission of the FVN in Citrus County.