CRWC cornhole 1

In this Oct. 5, 2022 photo, Crystal River Woman’s Club member Pauline Thomson reacts to knocking off one of her own bean bags during a cornhole game at the Crystal River Woman’s Club. Ladies from the club are joining together with ladies from the Key Training Center and have formed a group they call Women Helping Women.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Around 1907, a group of about a dozen women in Crystal River wanted to clean up Crystal River, the river itself and the surrounding environment.

They banded together as a “village improvement society,” and once a month, in their long skirts, they would go down to the river and pull algae out of it.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.